Avalanche Make Bold Defensive Adjustment as Jared Bednar Searches for Answers

For years, Cale Makar and Devon Toews have formed one of the NHL's most accomplished defensive partnerships, combining exceptional skating, intelligent positioning and offensive creativity.

Their chemistry has been instrumental in establishing the Colorado Avalanche as perennial Stanley Cup contenders.

But even successful partnerships aren't necessarily permanent.

With the Avalanche struggling to maintain defensive consistency through the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season, head coach Jared Bednar has made a significant adjustment, separating his two premier defensemen in an effort to restore stability.

The decision represents more than a routine lineup change. It reflects the increasingly urgent need for the Avalanche to complement their explosive offensive capabilities with greater defensive discipline.

A Troubling Pattern Emerges

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Avalanche came into Saturday's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings with a 9-6-2 record, having surrendered 55 goals in their first 17 games.

The Avalanche's offensive production remained impressive, with 68 goals placing them among the NHL's highest scoring teams.

Nevertheless, their defensive shortcomings have occasionally overshadowed that firepower.

Tuesday's 7-2 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets provided a particularly uncomfortable illustration.

The lopsided result prompted Bednar to reconsider his defensive combinations before Thursday's meeting with the Nashville Predators.

The Avalanche brought forth a more consistent performance against the Predators but ultimately suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat.

The outcome was disappointing, although the improved effort offered encouragement that the adjustments might produce the desired results.

A Different Partner for Makar

Rather than continuing with the familiar Makar-Toews combination, Bednar paired Makar with Brett Kulak while moving Toews alongside Sam Malinski.

The changes created two distinctly different defensive partnerships.

Kulak provides a more defense-oriented presence alongside Makar, potentially allowing Colorado's dynamic blueliner to participate more aggressively in offensive situations.

Toews, meanwhile, brings experience and positional awareness to a pairing with Malinski, giving the younger defenseman an accomplished partner capable of helping stabilize the second unit.

The arrangement represents an intriguing tactical experiment.

Makar's ability to accelerate through the neutral zone, create scoring opportunities and dictate the tempo of play remains one of the Avalanche's greatest advantages.

Providing him with a partner whose responsibilities lean more heavily toward defensive coverage could help maximize those qualities.

However, the experiment's success will ultimately depend upon whether both pairings can maintain their effectiveness against stronger competition.

Finding Balance Before Problems Escalate

The Avalanche's championship aspirations have never depended exclusively upon their ability to score.

The Avalanche must also demonstrate that they can defend leads, limit dangerous scoring opportunities and avoid the breakdowns that have contributed to several early season defeats.

Bednar's willingness to separate two established partners underscores his determination to address those concerns before they become more consequential.

The decision also presents an opportunity to distribute defensive responsibilities more evenly throughout the lineup.

Whether the combinations become permanent remains uncertain but the rationale is understandable.

The Avalanche possess enough offensive talent to overwhelm opponents on any given night. Its more pressing assignment involves developing the consistency necessary to sustain success against the NHL's strongest teams.

Separating Makar and Toews won't solve every defensive problem. It may, however, reveal whether the Avalanche's best partnership is still their best arrangement.