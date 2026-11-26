The Colorado Avalanche and head coach Jared Bednar have had to do the best that they can for a little while without superstar center Nathan MacKinnon. Veteran center Brock Nelson has had to be moved up in the lineup to take MacKinnon's spot as it was recently revealed that MacKinnon is going to be out 12 weeks with his injury.

Nelson is making the most of the opportunity that he is getting at the top of the lineup. In Colorado's most recent victory over the Montreal Canadiens, Nelson finished with two assists and was a plus three on the night with five shots on goal.

And according to Avalanche reporter Evan Rawal, Nelson has been a scoring machine since MacKinnon went out of the lineup four games ago. Nelson is the exact veteran that a team like Colorado wants to rely on when their superstars go down with injuries.

Nelson knows what it takes to win and knows that it takes blood sweat and tears to be able to win in the National Hockey League. Nelson also has a ton of playoff experience in his past with the New York Islanders and to go along with his experience with the Avalanche. He is certainly doing his part.

Avalanche Maintaining Even With MacKinnon’s Absence

Nov 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a tall task to ask Nelson to be one of the main ones to pick up the scoring slack that MacKinnon is going to leave behind till about February. But if Nelson can continue on this rapid scoring pace and keep finding the back of the net and getting on the scoresheet, the Avalanche should be just fine.

Nelson is a guy who can go out there every night for the Avalanche and end up putting up around 60-70 points a season. He is on the wrong side of 30 currently, but he is a player who can and will still play at an elite level for his age.

Nelson was one of the major backbones on Long Island when he played for the Islanders. The fact that he came over to the Avalanche a few seasons ago and is producing as well as he has shows how much he still has left in the tank.

Bednar and crew can still count on the veteran forward to help out offensively and help the team win games. It is just a matter of how sustainable this pace is for the veteran.