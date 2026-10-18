Jared Bednar Identifies a Problem Avalanche Can No Longer Overlook

The Colorado Avalanche have enough offensive power to overcome a lot of mistakes. That’s not a great approach, and head coach Jared Bednar knows it and has acknowledged it.

Friday evening’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins reminded everyone what the team can accomplish when they are firing on all cylinders.

The problem is that Colorado hasn’t consistently played a complete game. Bednar expects better.

The Avalanche gave up two first-period goals, they were outshot 14-5 and ultimately found themselves trailing Pittsburgh. The Penguins had controlled the first 20 minutes of play, without question.

If you tuned in to the game, the first period was frustrating to watch. If you stayed longer, the team successfully turned around what looked to be a disappointing performance.

Bednar wasn’t willing to overlook the shortfall that happened before the impressive comeback.

Bednar Wants Better

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Avalanche coach made it clear after the victory that his team’s biggest challenge has nothing to do with a lack of talent or an inability to generate offense.

The problem lies in maintaining intensity and discipline through the entire game.

"When we decide to play and play the right way with the right level of, for me, it's intensity and discipline, then we're a really good team and we're playing well," Bednar said following the victory.

"We have to find a way to get it there for 60 minutes. This is all I told them (after the first). The rest is on our leadership to get ready and they took it to heart."

That’s an honest assessment and says a lot about the expectations that surround this team.

With a roster that includes Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas and several other recognizable names, it’s not hard to find offensive capability. They can certainly take over a game and dominate.

Bednar wants that talent to shine consistently.

It took an entire period for Colorado to find its momentum against the Penguins.

Avalanche Showed Capabilities

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once Colorado settled in, it was like seeing a different team. The change was dramatic.

Artturi Lehkonen started the comeback with the first of two goals. Then the score was 2-1, and ignited the momentum.

Gabriel Landeskog followed with a tying goal.

Rookie T.J. Hughes scored his first NHL goal later in the second period. From that point on, Colorado would not surrender the lead.

MacKinnon added a power-play goal in the third; Lehkonen scored again to complete the 5-2 victory.

The comeback illustrated Bednar’s comments. It proves they can dominate, but not until they started playing with necessary urgency.

The problem is that it took them falling behind by two goals and a full period before they reached their level.

Colorado Cannot Depend on Comebacks

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is definitely value in knowing what your team is capable. It is comforting to know that they can come from behind and control a game.

Relying on second-period adjustments and offensive explosions is not a formula that will continue to work. They can’t count on comebacks. When facing the best teams in the NHL, comebacks won’t always work.

Colorado’s loss to Toronto exposed defensive breakdowns and inconsistent goaltending. If we learned anything from the games against Dallas, it should be that it is difficult for even the best players to generate offense against disciplined opponents.

The Avalanche passed the test against Pittsburgh, but the performance also highlighted the inconsistencies.

Bednar’s Message Is Timely

As the team prepares for a two-game road trip, the importance of finding some momentum is important.

They will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and then the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Injuries are already limiting the forwards available to be on the ice, and when you add the inconsistent play of those who are healthy, it could be a problem.

Certainly Bednar is not suggesting that they have an inability to compete, but he is expecting better from his team.

The Avalanche has already demonstrated the dominance they can offer. The coach is simply looking for them to establish habits that are necessary to maintain that level from opening faceoff all the way to the final horn.