The Colorado Avalanche had a good showing against the Montreal Canadiens just about a week ago. The Avalanche won the matchup 4-1 even without Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon. When the Canadiens arrive on Wednesday, they could look significantly different.

Montreal and the Detroit Red Wings shook up the world of the National Hockey League on Sunday evening when it was announced that former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was acquired by Montreal.

The trade deal ended a five-month saga with plenty of drama surrounding both the Red Wings and Larkin. It is an interesting end to Larkin’s era in Detroit where he has spent his entire NHL career.

The blockbuster deal gives the Canadiens another established offensive weapon and it could create a much more difficult game for the Avalanche when they meet again.

Avalanche Face Another Test Without Key Players

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of Montreal’s trade is intriguing for Colorado, given that it could affect their next meeting. Instead of banking on the knowledge of the last meeting, head coach Jared Bednar may have to prepare his injury-ridden team differently.

Larkin comes to Montreal with an NHL record that includes 278 goals and 271 assists for 649 points in 818 NHL games.

He scored at least 30 goals in each of the past five seasons and hit a career high in 2025-26 when he scored 34 times.

Given the addition of Larkin, the lines will have to be adjusted. The trade also changes the Canadiens’ lineup from the last one Colorado saw. Kirby Dach played in their last contest and he will now be with the Red Wings.

Dach’s departure will also rearrange the forward group, but the main concern for Colorado will have to be defending Larkin. With a lineup that includes both Larkin and Nick Suzuki, it will be a much different challenge.

The Avalanche were already making adjustments and preparing for a now 12-week absence from MacKinnon. Cale Makar has been out for about two weeks, and looks like he might be returning soon. The team is still without Josh Manson, Gavin Brindley and Zachary L’Heureux.

With all of that, several members of the team have to make adjustments and take on additional work. Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri are being asked to step up and take on more responsibilities.

Nelson scored twice and recorded an assist when the team played on Thursday evening against the Anaheim Ducks. Truly, it’s not a question of whether Colorado has a strong enough offense; it is whether they can consistently produce.

The possible addition of Larkin to Montreal will give the Canadiens a stronger group down the middle than the one Colorado saw.

There is also the possibility that the Canadiens will split up Larkin and Suzuki and use them on separate scoring lines. That will force the Avalanche to account for two experienced centers who are offensive weapons.

Colorado has already proven they can beat the Canadiens without some of their biggest stars, but they should not overlook the upcoming game or minimize the effect Larkin might have.