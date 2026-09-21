Avalanche Forward Gavin Brindley Is Making His Roster Case Early
If anyone on the Colorado Avalanche team understands how a training camp opportunity can turn into NHL playing time, it is Gavin Brindley.
He proved it is possible last year.
Coming into 2026, the Avalanche’s forward is trying to do that very same thing only this time under very different circumstances.
Brindley opened up the preseason with a statement on Sunday. He made his case on the ice, scoring a goal and adding an assist as the team beat the Utah Mammoth 4-1 in the first preseason game of the year at Ball Arena.
That’s not groundbreaking news for an established forward, but it matters to Brindley. He’s just 21 years old and now in his second training camp with Colorado. There’s an influx of competition headed his way.
If Brindley intends on having a significant role on the 2026 version of the Colorado Avalanche, his performances early this season likely matter a lot.
Making Opportunities Count
Watching Brindley on the ice Sunday wasn’t just about him making it to the scoresheet. He was a factor in the control of the game.
The score was tied 1-1 early in the third period when Brindley joined Nazem Kadri on a 2-on-2 rush. Brindley finished the job from the right side to put Colorado in control of the game and leading 2-1.
Utah thought there was an offside on the play, so they invoked a challenge. They lost. That led to the Avs having a power play. Brock Nelson made Utah pay just 35 seconds later and brought the score to 3-1.
Brindley wasn’t done drawing attention to himself. In the third period, he chipped the puck to Taylor Makar, who scored Colorado’s fourth goal.
The performance was impressive, but likely not enough to completely secure Brindley’s spot. It’s going to take more than one preseason game, but it is likely making Jared Bednar think harder about Brindley.
Brindley Has Done This Before
In the beginning of the 2025-26 season, Brindley arrived at training camp with just an opportunity. There was certainly nothing promised and no guarantee that he would find his way to the NHL ice.
He had arrived in Colorado via the Columbus Blue Jackets in June of 2025 as part of a trade involving Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. Brindley was coming off his rookie year after being selected as a second-round pick. He scored 17 points in 52 AHL games in his first year.
When Logan O’Connor was injured, it opened up an opportunity for a spot on Colorado’s bottom six. Brindley took advantage of the situation.
He looked good in the rookie tournament and carried that performance forward into NHL training camp. There, he started really turning heads, enough so that he was announced as part of the Opening Night roster.
He went on to play in 56 NHL games last season. That experience makes this year’s training camp/preseason opportunity even greater. He’s not there to surprise anyone; he’s there to prove he deserves to stay.
More Competition in 2026
For a team with an aging roster, Colorado spent the offseason getting a little younger where they could.
Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux were brought in from Nashville. That’s two young forwards looking to find a spot on this team. Then there’s Fabian Lysell. He is certainly changing the conversation.
There aren’t enough roles for everyone, and that’s exactly why the fact that Brindley was on the roster last year won’t guarantee him a spot this year.
At just 5-foot-9, he has to rely on speed, energy, and keeping pressure on the puck to make his way back into the lineup rather than being a sizable physical force.
Sunday he provided a glimpse at all three traits while also proving he can be effective on offense.
There is plenty of offseason left for others to make their case. Brindley started his on Sunday.