Avalanche Forward Logan O'Connor Steps Away Following Family Tragedy

The Colorado Avalanche were expecting Logan O’Connor to take the ice in his return from injury this week. Instead, the team is supporting him through an incredibly sad announcement.

O’Connor’s father died suddenly at the age of 59. Myles O’Connor was a former NHL defenseman.

The organization announced on Thursday that Logan would be taking time away from the team to be with his family. The news came just hours before Colorado was scheduled to take on the Calgary Flames.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Logan's father, Myles O'Connor," the organization said in a statement Thursday. "Our thoughts are with Logan and the O'Connor family during this difficult time."

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Myles O’Connor Had His Own NHL Career

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Myles got to proudly watch his son become a Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanceh, Myles had already built a professional hockey career of his own.

The New Jersey Devils selected the Calgary native in the third round of the 1985 NHL Draft with the 45th overall pick.

He went on to play four seasons with the University of Michigan before beginning his career with the NHL.

Myles played in 43 NHL games between 1990 and 1994 where he played for the Devils and the Anaheim Mighty Ducks. Over his career, he recorded three goals and four assists.

He also logged time in the American Hockey League, International Hockey and Japan.

His son followed a similar path choosing college hockey with the University of Denver followed by joining the Avalanche.

Logan would go on to be a part of the 2022 Stanley Cup championship team which continued his family hockey legacy that began decades earlier with his father.

Logan O’Connor Credits Father’s Influence

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The relationship between a father and son is special, and it is true of the O’Connor family as well. It went far deeper than just hockey.

In a previous interview published by the team, Logan described the influence his father had on him.

"He was everything to help me get into hockey," O'Connor said.

His father coached him during his childhood and even maintained a backyard rink where he and his brother could skate before and after school.

His father’s involvement didn’t end when Logan reached the professional ranks. They would spend time discussing games and looking at ways Logan could improve his game.

"He's definitely been the most influential person in my career," O'Connor said.

Myles was certainly an crutial part in Logan achieving his NHL dreams.

O’Connor Spending Time With Family

We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Logan’s father, Myles O’Connor. ⁰⁰Our thoughts are with Logan and the O’Connor family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/rnwTb2FKmd — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 8, 2026

Logan had been working toward returning to the Colorado lineup after he missed the start of the 2026-27 season with a lower body injury.

Head coach Jared Bednar had indicated that O’Connor would be back on the ice during the away trip to Winnipeg and Calgary.

Then tragedy struck.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire NHL career with the Avalanche, where he debuted during the 2018-19 season. He is a dependable forward known for his speed, defensive responsibility, and penalty-killing ability.

He is an important part of the Colorado roster, but clearly his availability is a secondary concern right now.

The focus should remain on O’Connor and his family as they mourn the loss of such an influential man.