Avalanche Get Run Over by Blue Jackets in Brutal Loss

The Colorado Avalanche got absolutely pummeled by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 3.

“Sh*t. Not good," Scott Wedgewood said of Colorado's performance against the Blue Jackets per Avalanche beat reporter Evan Rawal.

A 7-2 final score, only Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche — with Avs star Nathan MacKinnon logging two assists. Makar, who signed a record eight-year, $163.2 million contract this offseason, put Colorado on the board at 10:57 of the opening frame.

Colorado's power play was largerly ineffective; Columbus was able to capitalize while debuting their Hometown Remix jerseys.

"This game's showing up too much for me. There has to be a line. We're 20% through the season, so it's not a small window," Head Coach Jared Bednar also said per Rawal, referencing he's going to be changing his approach.

A visibly frustrated Jared Bednar said they've been patient early on, but he's going to have to change his approach now.



"This game's showing up too much for me. There has to be a line. We're 20% through the season, so it's not a small window." — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) November 4, 2026

The Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle closed on the scoring for the evening and made it 7-2 at 11:21 of the third period with a shot from the right doorstep.

Colorado is now 46-20-1-5 in 72 regular-season games against Columbus.

The Avs were coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 2 — but clearly were unable to keep the momentum going on all fronts.

Columbus was able to turn their luck around majorly against Colorado; the Blue Jackets had just lost 3-1 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets Dominate in Hometown Remix Uniform

The Blue Jackets got off to a hot start right away in their new threads, doubling their lead at 7:37 of the first period when Ivan Provorov scored a power-play goal. Columbus's scoring was originally opened at only the 28-second mark of the first period from Mathieu Olivier.

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per NHL.com, the Blue Jackets Hometown Remix jersey honors the city’s proud legacy and shows up with confidence and civic pride. Celebrating the Arch City, the design features an arched sleeve design complete with a debossed filigree pattern behind the sleeve numbers.

The solid grey base was meant to be a backdrop to highlight the graphic cannon crest and player numbers, both outlined in white.

These jerseys were part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs — with each Hometown Remix uniform being designed around its respective city and fanbase.

Goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood combined to allow seven goals on 25 shots against.

The Avs (now 9-6-1) will next look to implement whatever HC Bednar's new approach is with a two-game homestand with a contest against the Nashville Predators on Thursday