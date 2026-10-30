Avalanche Great Theo Fleury Has Waited Far Too Long for Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame honored some of the greatest players to ever step onto the ice. Yet one of the NHL's most dynamic forwards from the 1990s continues to wait for his name to be called. Theo Fleury.

The former Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks winger has been eligible for induction for years.

Despite an impressive collection of individual accomplishments and championships, Fleury remains outside the Hall of Fame. It's time for that to change.

Over 1,084 NHL regular-season games, Fleury recorded 455 goals, 633 assists and 1,088 points. Those number alone don't warrant serious consideration.

Fleury surpassed the 1,000-point milestone while playing much of his career in an era that featured Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic and numerous other offensive superstars. And he accomplished it despite standing just 5-foot-6.

In a league where size and physical intimidation played enormous roles, Fleury consistently demonstrated that skill, determination and competitiveness could overcome a significant physical disadvantage.

His best season came in 1990-91 with the Flames, when he scored 51 goals and added 53 assists for 104 points. It was one of five seasons in which Fleury reached at least 90 points.

Fleury was a winner. He helped the Flames win their first Stanley Cup championship in 1989, contributing five goals and 11 points in 22 postseason games.

He later represented Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, helping the country capture its first Olympic men's hockey gold medal in 50 years.

Fleury also won gold with Canada at the 1988 World Junior Championship and the 1991 Canada Cup. His international accomplishments strengthen an already strong resume. Colorado Avalanche fans also witnessed Fleury's offensive ability firsthand.

Acquired from Calgary in February 1999, Fleury immediately became an important contributor to an Avalanche team pursuing another Stanley Cup.

He scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in just 15 regular season games with Colorado. During the playoffs, he contributed another five goals and 12 assists in 18 games, helping the Avalanche reach Game 7 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Although the Avalanche fell one victory short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final, Fleury's brief tenure showed just how dangerous he could be alongside elite offensive talent.

His accomplishments weren't limited to one organization or a handful of productive seasons. Fleury was an NHL Second-Team All-Star in 1994-95 and finished his career with 79 points in 77 playoff games. Those are substantial credentials for a player still waiting for recognition.

He scored more than 450 goals, surpassed 1,000 points, won championships at the NHL and international levels, and established himself as one of the fiercest competitors of his generation. He also succeeded in a league that wasn't exactly accommodating to players of his stature.

The Hockey Hall of Fame exists to recognize outstanding contributions to the sport. By that standard, Theo Fleury deserves a place among its honored members. His accomplishments have been part of hockey history for decades.

It's time the Hall of Fame recognized them.