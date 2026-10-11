Avalanche Have a Mackenzie Blackwood Problem They Can No Longer Ignore

The Colorado Avalanche offense has been nothing short of impressive to start the season. They have scored 26 goals as a team through their first five games, but there is a problem brewing.

They aren’t getting enough saves from Mackenzie Blackwood.

On Saturday, the Avalanche had to accept another mark in the loss column after being defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The bottom line is that Blackwood surrendered five goals on 22 shots. That stat includes three goals on just four shots during the second period alone.

If you weren’t watching the scoreboard, it would have been easy to declare Colorado the winner. The team controlled much of the game. They outshot Toronto 33-22, but two separate leads disappeared and they took their second loss of the season.

Head coach Jared Bednar made it clear after the game.

"He needs to give us a save. He needs to give us a save at some point there," Bednar said, according to The Colorado Springs Gazette.

Blackwood’s Numbers Must Be Addressed

Toronto Maple Leafs center Jack Roslovic and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwood had a big opportunity at the start of this season. He had a chance to establish himself as the unquestioned starting goaltender.

Bednar was impressed with him during training camp and even suggested that fans could expect another level to Blackwood’s game than they had seen before.

The results have not lived up to those expectations, and that is disappointing for all involved.

Through the first four starts, Blackwood has a 2-2 record, a 3.30 goals-against average and an .867 save percentage.

Those are troubling numbers.

Colorado has consistently controlled possession and generated plenty of offensive opportunities.

The Maple Leafs scored five times on Blackwood before they went on to score again on an empty net.

"I can't blame him for any of the goals. None," Bednar said. "But if you're giving up four shots in a period, and three goals, you'd like him to make a save in some of those. I'm sure he feels the same way."

What Bednar said right there is important. Colorado has to play better on defense. There’s no question there, but when you have Stanley Cup expectations, the goaltender is going to have to step up when mistakes happen.

Scott Wedgewood Option

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no possible way anyone can forget or ignore the performance Scott Wedgewood put on last season. He was one of the NHL’s most effective goaltenders.

He wrapped up the 2025-26 season with a record of 31-6-6, a 2.02 goals-against average and a .921save percentage over 45 appearances.

Those aren’t just good numbers for a backup; those are starter numbers. Those are stats that argue for a primary starter role. They were among the best in the league.

Wedgewood got to make his first start of the season against Calgary on Thursday. The team went on to win 7-3.

This all raises a legitimate question. How long will the team stick with Blackwood, if Wedgewood gives them a better advantage?

Last year this team proved they can succeed with both goaltenders having split responsibilities. There is little reason to try to force Blackwood to be the No. 1 when his performances are not justifying it.

Offense Can’t Solve Everything

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his second goal of the first period with center Martin Necas (88) Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no reason to panic in Denver, but it is time to pay attention.

Five games aren’t enough to determine a goaltenders season, and there are plenty of reasons to believe in Blackwood. For example, he had 25 saves against St. Louis.

On the flip side, though, the team has allowed 17 goals in five games.

That’s a dangerous combination against quality opponents, especially when the schedule starts to turn to Central Division rivals.

Colorado is going to be facing the Dallas Stars at home for two games starting Tuesday. This will be an early season test against another team with postseason expectations.

Blackwood can’t be expected to carry the team to every win, but he certainly must manage games and contribute to wins.

If this team has Stanley Cup intentions, they can’t afford to wait indefinitely for the version of Blackwood they believe is there.