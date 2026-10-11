Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar Calls Out Players After Loss to Maple Leafs

Watching the Colorado Avalanche play on Saturday, there was no question they created enough offense to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, and yet, they had to accept defeat.

There was not enough execution and too many mistakes, and it didn’t go unnoticed by anyone, including head coach Jared Bednar.

"It's mental mistakes today," Bednar said, according to Evan Rawal of The Gazette. "I'm not going to tell you who they are, but we had a couple players that made multiple mental mistakes that led to really good scoring chances against."

Bednar did not simply say that Colorado was outplayed. He made a very clear distinction. The problem was that the Avalanche made too many very costly mistakes.

Toronto Was Handed Quality Chances

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A couple of disappointing stats. Colorado finished the game with a 33-22 advantage in shots. The Maple Leafs didn’t have to have that many to do damage.

William Nylander finished the night with two goals and three assists. Auston Matthews scored twice and added two assists. When Colorado stumbled, Toronto took full advantage.

The offense came back to try to help the team win. Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and Brock Nelson found the net once. On those occasions, Colorado went up 2-1 and then 3-2, but neither time lasted long.

Nylander tied the game late in the second period and then the Avalanche let Easton Cowan score less than a minute later. Now, Colorado was down before the intermission.

That’s exactly what Bednar was talking about. Colorado would control play but when one mistake happen, often it was followed up by another almost immediately.

That can’t happen. Bednar knows it.

Bednar’s Message Was Clear

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar looks on Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easiest thing to do would be blame the goaltender, and there is some of that to go around. Mackenzie Blackwood has to step up when the team falters. He has to make more saves.

But, he can’t shoulder all of the blame for this and within Bednar’s comments, he made that clear.

The criticism centered on repeated decisions and defensive mistakes that allowed Toronto’s most dangerous players opportunities. They responded.

Yes, Colorado has enough talent to cover for mistakes. Occasional ones, not repeated errors throughout the same game.

The power play is noticeable as well. After starting the season strong, the Avalanche are not looking very good again when they have the advantage. Against the Maple Leafs, Colorado went 0-5 on the power play. Wasted opportunities.

Avalanche Must Respond Immediately

Colorado Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The season is long and we are simply five games in. There’s no reason to overreact or panic over one loss.

Bednar’s comments are noteworthy though, because he was very specific. He wasn’t disappointed in his team’s effort. He didn’t suggest that they team didn’t have enough talent.

He pointed directly at a handful of players without naming them, and it was a direct call to step up.

He was clear; it was mental errors. Now it is up to the players to respond to the criticism and step up. They have an immediate opportunity to do so.