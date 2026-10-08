Avalanche Look To Bounce Back Against Flames In First Back-To-Back

The Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the Calgary Flames for the first time this season in the second leg of their first back-to-back.

Coming off their first loss of the season against the Winnipeg Jets, and in devastating fashion. It was a loss that echoed too many bad memories. The Avalanche dominated the shots-on-goal matchup, beating them 34-19, but it was once again the Jets' goaltender who stood tall and secured the win for the Jets; this time it was Stuart Skinner, not Connor Hellebuyck.

With a back-to-back, it should be expected that Scott Wedgewood will be in net for his season debut. It was a shocking turn last season, when Wedgewood took over the starting netminder role while Blackwood was rehabbing an injury. This could be a great start to the season for Wedgewood, helping him start the season strong and helping the team bounce back from the tough loss.

He finished last season with a record of 31-6-6, with a save percentage of .921 and a goals-against average of 2.02. With him set to play tonight, he will be entering his 200th career NHL game.

Fedor Svechov had a great debut last night, securing his first point as an Avalanche player by helping set up Jaden Schwartz's first goal. It could be another big night for the team, as the Flames are 0-3 to start the season and have been outscored 3-16, a massive minus-13 goal differential.

The Flames are set to have Devin Cooley as Thursday's starting goaltender for the Flames. Regarding lineup changes for the Flames, Brennan Othmann, Max Tsyplakov, and Joel Hanley will be healthy scratches, with forward prospect Jonathan Castagna making his season debut tonight, alongside fellow prospect Aydar Suniev.

Another Healthy Body Coming In For The Avalanche

Logan O'Connor (25) Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the back-to-back began, Jared Bednar said he expects both Zachary L’Heureux and Logan O’Connor to play during this road trip. With L’Heureux making his debut against the Jets, it's time for O’Connor to enter the lineup, but the question is who comes out. It would most likely be in place for L’Heureux, but we won’t know for sure until the lines are shown and who comes in and out.

With Calgary, Alberta, Canada, being the hometown of both Cale Makar and O’Connor, maybe we could expect to see some great production from both on Thursday to help the Avalanche split the back-to-back before facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. MT.

Projected Avalanche Lines (Subject to Change)

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Nazem Kadri

Jaden Schwartz — Fedor Svechkov — T.J. Hughes

Parker Kelly — Nicolas Roy — Zachary L’Heureux/Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Brett Kulak — Sam Malinski

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Projected Starters (Subject to Change)

Expected: Scott Wedgewood (COL)

Expected: Devin Cooley (CGY)