Avalanche Make Early Statement With Surprising Sam Malinski Decision

Unlike what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. believes, the Colorado Avalanche take a much different approach to past performance. Jared Bednar has already made a statement.

While the Avalanche season has just started, the coach has already demonstrated that past success doesn’t guarantee a place in the lineup. Sam Malinski learned that lesson on Thursday evening.

The 28-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch for Colorado with the team going on to take the win with a final score of 7-3 over the Calgary Flames. Noah Juulsen took Malinski’s spot.

It was a surprising development for Malinski, who appeared in all 82 games during the 2025-26 season. He had established himself as a dependable defenseman.

Bednar has not been satisfied with what he has seen from Malinski so far this season though. Even going back to training camp.

Rather than waiting for the struggles to end, Bednar made a change.

Malinski’s Breakout Season Raised Expectations

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malinski really progressed last year, which is what makes this even more interesting. But, as we have covered multiple times, the Avalanche have great depth and with that comes increased competition. This is a perfect example.

Malinski was a former undrafted free agent who established career highs last year with eight goals, 32 assists and 40 points.

He finished the season with an incredible plus-43 rating, which was among the best in the NHL.

Colorado gained a reliable option behind it’s already established defensive stars in Malinski last season. They rewarded the effort with a four-year, $19 million contract extension.

That agreement carries a $4.75 million annual salary cap hit through the 2029-30 season. Clearly the team believed that Malinski could be an important part of the defensive core.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the 2026-27 season hasn’t started quite as well.

His struggles became clear and noticeable during the Wednesday game in Winnipeg. The team lost with a score of 3-2. The final winning score came with just one minute remaining on the clock. Malinski was on the ice.

Just one day later and he was watching from the press box.

Noah Juulsen Provides Another Option

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Noah Juulsen Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado finally has an experienced seventh defenseman capable of stepping in and taking care of business. Joe Sakic knew that when he signed Juulsen during the offseason.

There is one clear difference here, though. Unlike Malinski, Juulsen isn’t expected to be an offensive weapon. His value is in his physical play and defensive positioning.

Colorado has spent several seasons relying on their established defensemen. Juulsen gives Bednar a choice.

On the ice, Juulsen performed. He recorded his first point with the Avalanche. Overall, the defensemen accounted for four goals in the win over Calgary.

Given Malinski’s history, I would not read too much into this. He likely won’t spend an extended period out of the lineup, but this move does show that Bednar has another option and he’s not afraid to use it when he wants to make a change.

Avalanche Sending Message Early On

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As stated, this is not a crisis. There’s a big difference between losing a starting job and being scratched for a game.

Everyone knows what Malinski can bring to the ice. He’s already established that, and he did it night after night last year. Colorado believes in him and made a commitment to prove it.

One difficult week doesn’t erase what he did. But, make no mistake, Bednar and the Avalanche have Stanley Cup expectations. The organization can afford to allow inconsistent performances to continue.

That standard applies across the board to this roster.

Colorado spent the offseason adding depth and creating competition, especially among forwards. Now that competition is being extended across the defensemen as well.

Malinski has been issued a challenge. He needs to get his game back to the level that made him one of Colorado’s most intriguing players last year.