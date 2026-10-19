Avalanche May Have Found an Unexpected Answer With Their Third Line

When talking about the Colorado Avalanche, it's usually Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, or another established star getting most of the attention. However, one of the team's interesting developments involves three players who entered the season with considerably different expectations. Jaden Schwartz, Fedor Svechkov and T.J. Hughes have formed an unlikely combination that is already earning the confidence of head coach Jared Bednar.

Early results suggest the Avalanche may have discovered something worth keeping together. Through the opening weeks of the season, the Avalanche's third line has demonstrated an ability to create scoring opportunities while limiting chances at the opposite end of the ice.

According to Evan Rawal of The Denver Gazette, the Avalanche controlled nearly 62 percent of the shot attempts and 70 percent of scoring chances during the trio's first 43 minutes together, before Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Those numbers are particularly impressive considering two members of the line are still establishing themselves at the NHL level.

Schwartz brings experience as the 34-year-old forward spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken before joining the Avalanche this past summer as a free agent. He was an important member of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup championship team, giving the Avalanche another player familiar with the demands of postseason hockey. Schwartz has also shown that he can still contribute offensively. He scored twice in the Avalanche's 7-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Oc. 8, with Hughes assisting on one.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Jaden Schwartz (71) skates with the puck. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Hughes, the opportunity represents another step in an unconventional journey to the NHL. The former University of Michigan standout earned his way onto the Avalanche's roster after going undrafted, making his early contributions especially noteworthy.

Meanwhile, Svechkov has assumed responsibilities that extend beyond generating offense. The former Nashville Predators first-round selection has impressed Bednar with his work at center, including his ability to handle defensive assignments and contribute on the penalty kill.

Together, the three forwards have developed an understanding of how to complement one another. Schwartz brings experience and puck management, Svechkov provides size and defensive awareness, while Hughes contributes energy and offensive creativity. Perhaps the most encouraging aspect is that the line doesn't appear dependent on any one player to succeed. Each has different responsibilities, allowing the combination to function effectively without relying exclusively on scoring.

The Avalanche already possess enough high-end talent to create problems for opposing defenses. Bednar has historically demanded considerable defensive responsibility from his younger players, making the early success of Hughes and Svechkov especially meaningful. If their early chemistry, along with Schwartz, continues to develop, the Avalanche could enter the postseason with another line capable of influencing games.