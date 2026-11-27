It seems like the injury bug has officially hit the Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon hit the shelf not too long ago, Cale Makar just returned from his injury, and now the Avalanche are placing forward Gavin Brindley on IR. Head coach Jared Bednar cannot catch a break.

And with Brindley being the latest to hit the injury shelf for Colorado, they had to make a corresponding move to fill his roster spot. The Avalanche decided to recall forward Taylor Makar to take the spot of Brindley for now as he recovers from his injury that he suffered recently.

Makar replacing Brindley is not a huge move, as it is more depth, if anything, since both players usually play in the bottom six for Bednar and crew. But bottom-six players are just as important as top-six players, and Makar must have to make the most of this opportunity while Brindley is out.

Makar is also a guy who can be relied upon on special teams and he could be of help there for Bednar and crew. Makar is going to have to go out there for now and do what he can to help the team win and maybe Brindley gets more time to recover if Makar excels on the ice.

Makar's leash will be short if he cannot contribute with Brindley out

Colorado Avalanche left wing Taylor Makar (16) shoots the puck in the second period. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Avalanche and Bednar are going to have a short leash with Cale's brother if he cannot do what he was brought up to do to replace Brindley. The Avalanche are a team that relies on their top guys way too much for offense.

They lean way too much on guys like MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas, Gabe Landeskog, Brock Nelson and others. The Avalanche are a team that can be considered top-heavy because they have a bunch of stars in the top six and then not many contributors in the bottom six.

So whenever guys like Brindley, Taylor Makar and others get opportunities in the bottom six and get to go out there and play, they need to prove why they belong. As long as Brindley is on the injured list, Makar should get about as much run as possible to prove to the staff that he deserves a roster spot.

But if Makar does not show much and shows the coaching staff why he is primarily stashed in the AHL, they should not hesitate to send him back down. The coaching staff needs to see consistency and see if he can provide it.