There will be a lot of storylines around the Wednesday evening matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Montreal Canadiens. The two teams will meet at Ball Arena in Denver with plenty of people watching for the return of two players - one on each team.

Colorado is looking to complete a season-series sweep after they defeated Montreal on November 14 for the first time of the year with a score of 4-1. But, there is a hiccup. The Canadiens are going to have a very different look this time around with Dylan Larkin in the lineup, whom they acquired through a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Avalanche will take home ice with a record of 13-7-3, while Montreal holds a 14-7-4.

Avalanche vs. Canadiens Game Information

Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: KTVD-20, Altitude, TSN2, RDS

KTVD-20, Altitude, TSN2, RDS Streaming: Altitude+

Altitude+ Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Nicolas Roy

Jaden Schwartz — Fedor Svechkov — T.J. Hughes

Adam Beckman — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Defensemen

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Cale Makar

Mike Reilly — Brent Burns

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Avalanche Injury Report

Nathan MacKinnon - lower-body. Expected to be out until some time in February 2027.

Josh Manson - timeline unknown

Zachary L’Heureux - timeline unknown

Gavin Brindley - Concussion protocol

Cale Makar - returning to lineup.

Avalanche vs. Canadiens Pregame Preview

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makar is back, and that should excite Colorado Avalanche fans! The star defenseman had been dealing with a nagging injury and it finally just got to be too much during the game against Ottawa on November 12.

During the season before his injury, Makar recorded five goals and 18 assists for 23 points over 19 games. His return to the lineup will be very welcome, as the team still struggles with injuries across the board.

As Colorado enters a tough stretch of their schedule, having Makar back in the lineup will certainly help on both ends.

The Avalanche are coming off a nice break after beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on November 19, when Scott Wedgewood held off 27 shots on goal. Brock Nelson also put up a formidable offensive performance with two goals and three points.

Montreal is going to look very different than the last time they met. Former Red Wing Dylan Larkin will be donning his Canadien sweater after making his debut with the team Monday. Montreal will also be missing Kirby Dach who went to Detroit in the blockbuster trade.

The combination of Larkin with Nick Suzuki could make Montreal much more difficult to defend.

Colorado needs to be rested up because they are about to embark on three games in four days and that, so far this year, has not been their strong suit. At least two of the games are at home, which has been an advantage for the Avalanche this season.