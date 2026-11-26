Cale Makar Returns as Avalanche Face Canadiens With Major Lineup Change
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There will be a lot of storylines around the Wednesday evening matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Montreal Canadiens. The two teams will meet at Ball Arena in Denver with plenty of people watching for the return of two players - one on each team.
Colorado is looking to complete a season-series sweep after they defeated Montreal on November 14 for the first time of the year with a score of 4-1. But, there is a hiccup. The Canadiens are going to have a very different look this time around with Dylan Larkin in the lineup, whom they acquired through a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Red Wings.
The Avalanche will take home ice with a record of 13-7-3, while Montreal holds a 14-7-4.
Avalanche vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
- TV: KTVD-20, Altitude, TSN2, RDS
- Streaming: Altitude+
- Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup
Forwards
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz — Fedor Svechkov — T.J. Hughes
Adam Beckman — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Defensemen
Devon Toews — Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak — Cale Makar
Mike Reilly — Brent Burns
Goaltenders
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Avalanche Injury Report
Nathan MacKinnon - lower-body. Expected to be out until some time in February 2027.
Josh Manson - timeline unknown
Zachary L’Heureux - timeline unknown
Gavin Brindley - Concussion protocol
Cale Makar - returning to lineup.
Avalanche vs. Canadiens Pregame Preview
Makar is back, and that should excite Colorado Avalanche fans! The star defenseman had been dealing with a nagging injury and it finally just got to be too much during the game against Ottawa on November 12.
During the season before his injury, Makar recorded five goals and 18 assists for 23 points over 19 games. His return to the lineup will be very welcome, as the team still struggles with injuries across the board.
As Colorado enters a tough stretch of their schedule, having Makar back in the lineup will certainly help on both ends.
The Avalanche are coming off a nice break after beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on November 19, when Scott Wedgewood held off 27 shots on goal. Brock Nelson also put up a formidable offensive performance with two goals and three points.
Montreal is going to look very different than the last time they met. Former Red Wing Dylan Larkin will be donning his Canadien sweater after making his debut with the team Monday. Montreal will also be missing Kirby Dach who went to Detroit in the blockbuster trade.
The combination of Larkin with Nick Suzuki could make Montreal much more difficult to defend.
Colorado needs to be rested up because they are about to embark on three games in four days and that, so far this year, has not been their strong suit. At least two of the games are at home, which has been an advantage for the Avalanche this season.
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NHL, NCAA and WNBA. Laura covers the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Avalanche and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com