Avalanche Rookie T.J. Hughes Delivers Another Reason to Believe

T.J. Hughes just keeps giving everyone around him reasons to believe that the Colorado Avalanche found something special.

The undrafted rookie scored the first goal of his NHL career Friday night on the ice at the Avalanche’s home, Ball Arena. Colorado was victorious in a comeback 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Hughes was a big part.

Hughes extended the Colorado lead to 4-2 during the second period when he completed what Nathan MacKinnon started. Cale Makar also picked up an assist on the play.

For Hughes it was just one more notch on his way up the ladder. He’s working on a remarkable rise.

Hughes Continues to Reward Avalanche’s Risk

Colorado Avalanche right wing T.J. Hughes Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado took a chance on Hughes in April when they signed the undrafted free agent. He had just finished his career with Michigan, where he recorded 57 points during the 2025-26 season.

He kept that momentum rolling right into rookie camp and then training camp. He turned enough heads and earned enough respect to make Colorado’s Opening Night roster.

That achievement in itself said a lot, but Hughes isn’t slowing down.

He just keeps making himself hard to ignore. At every turn and every opportunity, Hughes has risen to the occasion.

Colorado was down 2-0 to Pittsburgh and had to fight their way back into the game.

It was Hughes eighth career game. He didn’t blink.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice to erase the deficit. Then Gabriel Landeskog gave Colorado the lead. Hughes’ turn was next. His goal was a little insurance toward the win. Then MacKinnon finished it off with a power-play goal in the third period.

More Than Just a Goal

Colorado Avalanche right wing T.J. Hughes Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the first NHL goal of a career is monumental, but for Hughes it’s just another sign of greatness.

Colorado entered this season with a crowded group of forwards that had to compete for their spots. There was plenty of established NHL talent. Hughes didn’t let that deter him. He fought for a spot and he earned it.

He just keeps reinforcing that they made the right decision. His offensive production is still developing, but he is keeping pace. His awareness and confidence on the ice show.

Friday’s goal was just another example. He was playing like a veteran. He went to the right spot, got himself open, and then finished the task.

That’s the kind of play and confidence that keeps earning more opportunities.

Avalanche Found an Unexpected Gem

Hughes’ path to the NHL is what is making his early success so interesting.

He wasn’t a first-round pick. He isn’t a prospect Colorado spent years developing. In fact, he wasn’t drafted at all.

And still, just a year after finishing his college career, he is on the ice at the NHL level and he is thriving. He is playing right alongside the league’s biggest stars, and he’s not starstruck; he’s effective.

The season is long and so far the sample size is small. Hughes will go through ups and downs during his rookie season, but it would be very hard to argue against him right now.