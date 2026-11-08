Avalanche vs. Red Wings Projected Lines, Injuries and How to Watch

Once upon a time, this was one of hockey’s biggest rivalries. For the Saturday evening matchup at Ball Arena in 2026, the game won’t be about a rivalry, just a simple win will do.

The Colorado Avalanche are returning home to Ball Arena to face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday evening. This will be the first meeting of the two teams this season.

Colorado is coming off two consecutive losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Nashville Predators. Detroit is also taking the ice with a two-game losing streak. Lucky for both of these teams, someone has to win.

The Avalanche certainly have not started this season coming anywhere close to the expectations set for them. Their record is now 9-6-2 and it seems they just can’t find the consistency or level of play that once made them stand apart - as recent even as last year.

Detroit will come to Denver holding a 7-7-3 record, looking for a win and some better offensive production.

Colorado took an overtime loss to the Predators, but in general, home ice has been good to the team.

Avalanche vs. Red Wings Game Information

Colorado Avalanche Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saturday, November 7, 2026 Puck Drop: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV/Streaming: Altitude, Altitude+

Altitude, Altitude+ Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Jaden Schwartz — Brock Nelson — T.J. Hughes

Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Nicolas Roy

Parker Kelly — Fedor Svechkov — Logan O’Connor

Defensemen

Brett Kulak — Cale Makar

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Noah Juulsen — Brent Burns

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood — Projected Starter

Scott Wedgewood — Backup

Line combinations and starting goaltender are subject to change.

Avalanche Injury Report

Josh Manson — ankle injury, expected to miss approximately eight weeks.

Zachary L’Heureux — upper-body injury, expected to remain out for an extended period.

Avalanche vs. Red Wings Preview

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski and Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the road trip didn’t go as planned for the Avalanche, there were positive things to take away. After Colorado took an embarrassing loss to Columbus with a final score of 7-2, the team had work to do, and everyone knew it.

The Avalanche did end up losing to Nashville 3-2 in overtime, but overall the team showed more discipline. Jaden Schwartz and Parker Kelly both scored for Colorado and Mackenzie Blackwood kept the Predators in check.

When at even strength, Colorado shows plenty of offense where they even lead the league with 53 five-on-five goals through the first 17 games. Nathan MacKinnon has 27 points, but it is Artturi Lehkonen who leads the Avalanche with 12 goals.

The breakdown in defense and special teams is negating the offensive production, and until those issues get under control, they are going to take more notches in the loss column.

Detroit has its own set of issues. They have lost three of their last four and their starting goaltender John Gibson is out again with a lower-body injury.

The Red Wings have to be happy with the coverage they are getting from Daniil Tarasov in the net, while Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat and Viktor Arvidsson have been playing well offensively.

Saturday’s matchup will be reminiscent of one of hockey’s most memorable rivalries. The teams no longer compete in the same conference, but history still remains. This time, when the two take the ice, it will be more about how much they hate losing than about each other.

Saturday will be special for a few reasons at Ball Arena. The Avalanche will debut their Hometown Remix uniforms and it is Hockey Fights Cancer Night as well.

Colorado must turn the tide and find a way to end the losing streak.