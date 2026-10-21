Checking in on Avalanche Prospects Early in 2026-27 Season

For the Colorado Avalanche, a recent sure-win to the Philadelphia Flyers resulted in a crushing loss and disappointment for Avalanche fans everywhere.

However, it's not all bad news. While the recent 3-2 Avalanche loss in mind from Oct. 19 — it draws into question what's in store for the future of Colorado. A recent article from Colorado Hockey Now shined a light on this very topic, drawing to attention what three key prospects within the Avalanche franchise have been up to.

Some of the top prospects within the Avalanche franchise include (but are not limited to) defensemen Egor Shilov and Sean Behrens.

What Are Other Avalanche Prospects up To?

Ilya Nabokov — AHL, Colorado Eagles

One of the most promising goaltender prospects League wide, Ilya Nabokov is off a to a dominant start in the crease for the AHL Colorado Eagles — in what also very much represents his first full season in North America.

Through four appearances, the 23-year-old netminder boasts a 3-1-0 record featuring a shutout, a .936 save percentage and a 1.97 goals-against average. He's among the top goalies within the AHL as a result of these numbers.

Colorado Avalanche goalie Ilya Nabokov Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabokov's performance between the pipes also could not have come at a better time for the Eagles, with starter Trent Miner currently battling an undisclosed injury from the preseason.

Beckett Hamilton — WHL, Red Deer Rebels

Coming off scoring a preseason goal with the Avalanche and being known as one of the players who made an impression during training camp, Beckett Hamilton has continued his momentum forward into his season with the Western Hockey League.

Through nine games with the Red Deer Rebels, Hamilton has posted 20 points (including 11 assists) and is among the WHL leaders.

Mikhail Gulyayev — KHL, Avangard Omsk

A budding young defenseman, Mikhail Gulyayev has two goals and eight points through 15 games with Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League — also averaging a career high of 18:58 TOI.

Gulyayev battled some inconsistencies last year. His step forward these season indicates a jump in production.

Not included in this list is the previously mentioned Shilov and Behrens. Shilov was originally acquired via the No. 43 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and Behrens was previosuly declared one of the best blueliners within the Eagles.

The Avalanche's Colorado Eagles next see action on Oct. 23.

The NHL's Avalanche will turn their attention to hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 23 at Ball Arena.