Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Flyers in Frustrating Road Defeat

The Colorado Avalanche entered Monday night's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers hoping to build on Friday's comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Instead, they found themselves playing catch-up once again.

Matvei Michkov scored twice, Trevor Zegras collected three assists, and the Flyers defeated the Avalanche 3-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Martin Necas and T.J. Hughes scored for the Avalanche, who fell to 5-3-1 on the season while the Flyers improved to 2-6-3 with their second consecutive victory.

The Flyers opened the scoring at 7:41 of the first period when Michkov converted on the power play, beating Mackenzie Blackwood for his fifth goal of the season. Denver Barkley and Zegras assisted on the goal.

The Avalanche challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld following a video review. Officials determined that Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson had caused Philadelphia's Porter Martone to make contact with Blackwood. The unsuccessful challenge resulted in an additional minor penalty for delay of game.

The Avalanche struggled to establish much offensively during the opening period, managing just five shots on goal while the Flyers registered 12. Michkov struck again at 12:23 of the second period, extending the Flyers' advantage to 2-0. Zegras and Noah Cates assisted on Michkov's second goal of the evening.

The Avalanche finally broke through with 2:08 remaining in the period. Necas scored his fifth goal of the season at 17:52, as Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews got the assists. The goal brought the Avalanche within one heading into the final 20 minutes, giving them an opportunity to duplicate their comeback against the Penguins. The Flyers had other plans.

Noel Acciari restored the Flyers' two-goal advantage at 6:34 of the third period, redirecting a shot past Blackwood. Oliver Bonk and Zegras assisted on the goal.

The Avalanche responded at 14:40 when Hughes scored his second NHL goal in as many games. Fedor Svechkov and Sam Malinski assisted on the play, continuing an encouraging stretch for the Avalanche's younger forwards.

Hughes, who scored his first NHL goal Friday against the Penguins, has provided the Avalanche with another offensive option while the team deals with injuries. His goal also gave the Avalanche a chance to force overtime, but the Flyers protected their lead over the final five minutes, preventing the Avalanche from completing another comeback.

The Avalanche finished with 26 shots on goal compared to 24 for the Flyers. Monday's defeat highlighted an issue that has surfaced periodically during the early portion of the Avalanche's schedule.

Colorado has demonstrated an ability to erase deficits, but repeatedly falling behind places unnecessary pressure on their offense.

Against the Penguins, the Avalanche spotted the Pens a 2-0 lead but then roared back and scored five unanswered goals. The Flyers weren't as accommodating. The Avalanche also received an unusually quiet offensive performance from Nathan MacKinnon, who entered the contest with 16 points in eight games.

The Avalanche now face a quick turnaround, traveling to New Jersey for tonight's matchup against the Devils. After allowing the Flyers to dictate much of Monday's opening period, the Avalanche will need a stronger start if they hope to avoid consecutive defeats.