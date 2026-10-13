Colorado Avalanche Prepare For The Dallas Stars Without Cale Makar

The Colorado Avalanche will open a back-to-back series against their biggest divisional rivals, the Dallas Stars. The first game will be in Dallas, while tomorrow's matchup will be in Denver.

With the Avalanche and Stars taking part in tonight's “NHL Frozen Frenzy,” a lot is riding on the Avalanche after a brutal loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs as they face a Dallas Stars team that hasn’t started the season as they hoped.

The Avalanche are 3-2-0 in their first five games of the season and lead the league in goals per game at 5.2, though they have also struggled defensively and have not gotten the best from their goaltenders, giving up 17 goals in those five games.

The Stars are the opposite. They are 2-2-1 in their first five games, and while they have done a great job keeping the puck out of the net, allowing only 8 goals, they have struggled to score, with only 11.

The biggest topic of discussion for both teams has been the goaltending, especially for the Avalanche. MacKenzie Blackwood was the main starter at the start of the season, playing in three of the first four games, but he's struggled. With a 2-2 record, an .867 save percentage, and a 3.30 goals-against average, you expected more from him this season.

Though head coach Jared Bednar is giving him a chance to bounce back and secure the first win of the back-to-back, he's looking to get him back in his groove against Jake Oettinger, who is coming off two shutouts and has allowed just three goals in four starts.

With Blackwood and Oettinger confirmed for tonight, you can expect to see Scott Wedgewood take the ice for his second start of the season against Casey DeSmith, who is also set for his second start.

Both Teams Set To Miss Key Players

Zachary L'heureux (68) Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams will be missing key players in these back-to-back games, which could significantly impact the outcomes.

Only one former Avalanche player will be in play: Mikko Rantanen. Matt Duchene will not, as he is out for three months while rehabbing from surgery to repair a core injury and is on the long-term injury reserve.

Joel Kiviranta will also not be in the lineup, as he will miss his third straight game dealing with a lower-body injury, but there is a good chance he will return in the second game on Wednesday.

In a shocking turn of events, the Avalanche announced that Cale Makar will not be in the lineup for tonight's game and will return to Denver. Thankfully, it's not an injury, but he will be heading home to support his wife, who is awaiting the arrival of their twins.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. MT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Projected Avalanche Lines (Subject to Change)

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Nazem Kadri

Jaden Schwartz — Fedor Svechkov — T.J. Hughes

Zachary L’Heureux — Nicolas Roy — Parker Kelly

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Noah Juulsen

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Jared Bednar said #Avs defense pairs will be:



Toews-Malinski

Kulak-Juulsen

Manson-Burns



Also said they're going to wait and see about Cale Makar's availability for tomorrow night back in Denver. https://t.co/MAZU91HLH3 — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) October 13, 2026

Projected Starters (Subject to Change)

Confirmed: Mackenzie Blackwood (COL)

Confirmed: Jake Oettinger (DAL)