Erik Johnson had waited 15 years for the moment. When Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog handed him the Stanley Cup in June 2022, the veteran defenseman finally had something to show for the years of disappointment, injuries and uncertainty.

Few players understood the distance Colorado had traveled better than Johnson.

He had endured the franchise's darkest season, watched teammates depart and remained in Denver long enough to witness its transformation into a championship contender.

When the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, Johnson wasn't just another player celebrating his first championship. He represented a connection to everything the organization had survived.

From First Overall Pick to Colorado Cornerstone

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Selected first overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL Draft, Johnson entered professional hockey carrying enormous expectations.

His development wasn't without setbacks. A serious knee injury sustained in a golf cart accident cost him the entire 2008-09 season.

In February 2011, the Blues traded Johnson to Colorado in a blockbuster deal involving defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and winger Chris Stewart. The move ultimately defined Johnson's career.

Johnson became one of Colorado's most dependable defensemen, combining physical play with strong skating and a willingness to absorb punishment.

His best offensive season came in 2013-14, when he produced 39 points. A year later, he scored a career-high 12 goals, but the victories that mattered most remained elusive.

Surviving Colorado's Darkest Days

The Avalanche reached their lowest point in 2016-17, finishing with just 48 points, the NHL's worst total.

Johnson and Nathan MacKinnon were among the players who endured that miserable campaign before eventually celebrating the 2022 championship together.

Johnson appeared in all 20 playoff games during that championship run, contributing five points and providing the physical presence that had become his trademark.

His career eventually included stops in Buffalo and Philadelphia before a March 2025 trade brought him back to the Avalanche.

He announced his retirement in October 2025, concluding a 17-season NHL career with 1,023 games and 348 points. Of those appearances, 731 came with the Avalanche. He also finished as the franchise's career leader in blocked shots with 1,373.