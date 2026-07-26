Is Brett Kulak's Avalanche Contract Really One of the NHL's Worst?
The Colorado Avalanche have a way of making decisions based on things others don’t seem to see - yet. They have become one of the NHL’s most respected teams and yet many of their decisions come with criticism, but I would call it more skepticism. Oftentimes the reasoning isn’t obvious at the time, but becomes clearer later.
The same is true of the recent contract signing with Brett Kulak. Joe Sakic has a knack for finding and prioritizing players who fit into Colorado’s system rather than just big names or flashy stats.
Kulak signed a new five-year, $22.5 million contract this offseason at age 32.
The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn recently listed it in his top 10 worst contracts in the NHL. There were plenty of statistics to back up this assertion including a projected surplus value of minus -$18 milion and just a one percent probability of providing positive value over the life of the contract.
Understandably, Kulak did show a sharp decline in his five-on-five impact during last season.
While numbers don’t lie, this deserves more attention.
Real Risk
We would be remiss to not admit the truth here - there is plenty of risk associated with giving a 32-year-old a five-year contract. History shows these types of contracts don’t age well, regardless of the history of the player.
The concerns pointed out within the contract terms are legitimate. Kulak’s stats are declining and have been regarding his expected-goal impact in his last three stops: Edmonton, Pittsburgh and then Colorado.
If these drops are indicative of an age-related decline, the Avs are on a path to paying top-four money to a player who may not be capable of playing that role.
Colorado Still Believes in Him
Ok, so now that we have acknowledged that the risks are real, there’s more to the story. Sakic.
Colorado’s general manager had a front-row seat to watching Kulak late in the 2025-26 season. He was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in February 2026.
From there, Sakic got to watch him integrate into their system. The Avalanche relied on him both during the remaining regular season and then went on to trust his play into the playoffs.
Then they offered him an extension. That matters.
Sakic has firsthand knowledge and evaluations of what Kulak actually is, not what he is projected to be. If he believed that the 32-year-old was starting to slow down or would become a liability soon, Sakic had the opportunity to move on.
He didn’t do that. He bet on Kulak.
Somewhere within the walls of Ball Arena and the practice ice rinks, the Avalanche saw value in Kulak’s game.
Contract Isn’t About Offense
Kulak has a specific role within Colorado’s game. Dependable defensive minutes, kill penalties, move the puck efficiently, and provide some stability behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews - those are Kulak’s job.
When you are being asked to make good first passes, limit mistakes, and handle difficult defensive assignments, it is possible to have your offensive stats be very limited.
Does that limit his value to the team? Sakic didn’t think so.
Reliability and Certainty
Colorado is betting on the veteran. They are paying for certainty. Kulak fits into the Avalanche’s system. He’s a reliable defenseman who provides reliability on the blue line.
Sure, there is risk. There is risk with every single contract on the team. Five years is a long time for a player in his 30s. Hockey is demanding.
There is value, though, in paying for trust rather than gambling on the unknown. Playoff-tested defensemen aren’t inexpensive, and this team, along with their leader, Joe Sakic, is in a win-now mode. Make no mistake, the moves they are making are in an effort to bring home the Stanley Cup.
Time-Tested Verdict
So, is Kulak’s contract one of the 10 worst in the NHL? Maybe. But that verdict could take time to prove. There is plenty of risk to it, and it’s valuable to point that out.
The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle.
Colorado may have found a player who has value beyond what stats say. Sakic watched Kulak play every day. He watched him compete. He saw how he fit into the system. He saw his intensity and durability. He then decided that the blue line was worth the investment.
Sakic decided the bigger picture told a different story than the numbers on the paper. Now we wait.