The Colorado Avalanche and head coach Jared Bednar took care of business in their most recent home game against the Montreal Canadiens winning the game 6-0. But the game was way more feisty and intense than both teams could have hoped for,

There were many moments in the game where it seemed like the Canadiens were purposely trying to hurt Bednar's players. Multiple examples included Florian Xhekaj and Arber Xhekaj trying to hurt Fedor Svechkov and Brent Burns.

Florian received a major penalty for slew-footing Svechkov and Arber came flying behind Burns and laid out a big hit late in the third and interfered. As a result of both of these hits, Bednar decided to send his top power-play unit out late to run up the score even though it was already 5-0.

Bednar made it clear that if Montreal was going to try to hurt their top guys like Martin Necas, Brock Nelson and others, that he was going to run up the score. Bednar came to his players defense and no team wants to see any player get hurt, not even intentionally like it seemed Montreal was trying to do.

Bednar was asked about the difference between aggressive play and being cheap and dangerous.

“I think if you are playing aggressive and tough within the context of the game, it is what it is. I think there’s some gamesmanship there. But then, there’s some dangerous plays, too. We saw a couple tonight. I’d say that’s the difference.”

The Avalanche Will Make Teams Pay With Their Top Powerplay Unit

Nov 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret how good the Avalanche are on the power play, as they currently rank 9th in the NHL at a conversion rate of 24.1%. And that number is still really high even without superstar Nathan MacKinnon, who is out till February with the injury he suffered not too long ago.

The Avalanche have guys all over the top power-play unit that can make teams pay mere seconds into a power play. They can utilize Necas, Nelson, Cale Makar, and Gabe Landeskog, among others. They have a bunch of weapons that penalty killers on each team need to think about.

Whenever teams take penalties against the Avalanche, they know how many playmakers and shooters Bednar has out there who can do damage. It is nearly impossible to try to stop the Avalanche on the power play because of all the firepower that Bednar can use to his advantage.

The fact that Montreal was trying to hurt Bednar's guys, it seemed intentional, Bednar decided to try to run up the score even more. Teams need to be sent messages that if the score is lopsided and they are mad and are trying to hurt players, they are going to have to face consequences.

Bednar addressed the issue after the game, “Listen, I want to be respectful, I do. If there was a hooking penalty or a tripping penalty, I would have given Parker Kelly and OC (O’Conner) a crack. If you are going to take some liberties on our guys and borderline hurt them, then we’re going to put our unit out and keep doing some work.”