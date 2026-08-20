Avalanche's $92 Million Bet on Martin Necas Is About to Get Its First Real Test
Martin Necas proved just exactly how elite he was last year, and he also solidified the fact that Colorado was right to believe there was yet another level to his game.
Now, he has to prove he can stay there.
Necas lit up the ice and the net last year. He ended with the first 100-point season of his career when he scored 38 goals and added 62 assists in 78 games.
Without question, it was the best season of his NHL career and established him as more than just another talented player sharing the ice with Nathan MacKinnon.
He made it known that he is one of the players the Avalanche can build their team around.
That changes expectations.
Colorado signed him to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2033-34 season.
That’s an average annual value of $11.5 million. That wasn’t a signing because of what he had done; clearly, the organization was betting on what he could do.
Necas Changed the Conversation
There were a lot of questions surrounding Necas when he was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in January of 2025. He answered all of them and more in the 2025-26 season.
Necas adjusted to his new surroundings after the trade and then never looked back.
His 100 points represented a significant jump from his career high of 83, and that journey also saw him set a new personal record for goals.
So, what changed? Well, probably a lot. First of all, Colorado offers a fast-paced system, and that certainly had to help. But he was also able to play alongside some of the most talented offensive players hockey has to offer.
None of that is to take anything away from Necas himself, though. He brings plenty of speed to the ice himself, and he has the ability to create offense. It gives defenders yet another problem on the ice to contend with and allows Colorado to open up.
That’s exactly why the Avalanche came to the table and made him such a high-dollar, long-term commitment.
$92 Million Contract Changes Things
Truly, a 100-point season is incredible.
For an $11.5 million player, though, the stakes are different. Elite production is expected.
Certainly, that does not mean that Necas is expected to reach 100-points every season. That would be ridiculous.
There are going to be ups and downs throughout his time. A 90-point season isn’t going to be disappointing, and if he doesn’t score 40 goals, it won’t mean he regressed.
So, what is the new level for Necas? Did 2025-26 establish a new threshold?
What Colorado needs is for him to be a consistent, dangerous piece of the offense. They can’t be constantly hoping he recreates a 100-point season. Keeping defenses on their heels and taking pressure off MacKinnon while MacKinnon does the same for him can be what makes this team succeed night after night.
That’s why Necas is part of the foundation of this team.
Colorado Needs More Than Necas and MacKinnon
MacKinnon will turn 31 shortly after the season starts. Several other pieces are already in their 30s.
Necas is different. He is just 27, and he is in a position to be the foundation of what comes next for this team.
Cale Makar is in the same place.
Giving Necas an eight-year contract wasn’t about keeping someone around MacKinnon; it was more about keeping some elite younger players around who can share in the burden of maintaining this championship window.
Should Necas prove that he is a 90-to-100-point player, then the $92 million extension could go down as one of Joe Sakic’s most important long-term moves.