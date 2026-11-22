What initially appeared to be a manageable absence has become one of the Colorado Avalanche's most significant challenges in recent memory.

Nathan MacKinnon, originally expected to miss approximately one month with a lower-body injury, now faces a recovery period stretching roughly 12 weeks.

The revised prognosis, announced Saturday by head coach Jared Bednar, means the Avalanche could spend much of the winter without the player responsible for driving their offense.

A five-day break between games suddenly feels considerably less comforting.

A Much Longer Road Back

When MacKinnon originally suffered the injury on November 12, Bednar anticipated a month-long absence. Further medical evaluations produced a substantially different outlook.

According to NHL.com, specialists reassessed MacKinnon after the team returned to Denver, extending his projected recovery to approximately three months.

The new timeline rules him out of the Avalanche's December 31 Winter Classic against the Utah Mammoth. For the Avalanche, the statistical consequences are substantial. MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 30 points, including 10 goals and 20 assists, through 20 games. Last season, he scored an NHL-leading 53 goals and finished with 127 points.

Colorado Must Find Offense Elsewhere

The Avalanche have responded reasonably well in MacKinnon's absence, winning two of their first three games without him.

However, maintaining that pace over several months presents an entirely different challenge. Veteran centers Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson will shoulder greater offensive responsibilities, while Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen must help compensate for the missing production.

The Avalanche's goaltending tandem of Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood could also become increasingly important as the club adjusts to tighter, lower-scoring contests.

There is at least one encouraging development.

Defenseman Cale Makar, who suffered a lower-body injury during the same game in Ottawa, is progressing toward a return. Bednar indicated that Makar would resume skating Sunday, although his availability for Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens remains uncertain.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner has contributed 23 points in 19 games, making his eventual return all the more valuable. The next several months will reveal just how much championship-caliber depth the Avalanche truly possesses.

Colorado will take the ice again on Wednesday, November 25, against the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena looking to build on their 13-7-3 season record. The team needs to find a way to stay competitive as they are slipping in the Central Division of the Western Conference. The organization now finds itself third behind the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.