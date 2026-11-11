Noah Juulsen's Long Road Has Led to an Opportunity He Can't Afford to Waste

Noah Juulsen understands how quickly expectations can evaporate in professional hockey.

Once a promising first-round draft pick, the Colorado Avalanche defenseman has spent much of his career navigating injuries, organizational changes and the uncertainty of securing a permanent NHL position.

Now 29, Juulsen has found something that previously proved elusive: stability.

And with Colorado's defensive depth being tested, he's receiving an opportunity to show that his best contributions might still lie ahead.

A Career That Took an Unexpected Turn

The Montreal Canadiens selected Juulsen 26th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, an accomplishment that brought considerable expectations.

His professional journey, however, has been anything but usual.

Injuries and inconsistent opportunities transformed the former prized prospect into a journeyman, with the Avalanche becoming his fifth NHL organization.

In a September interview with Evan Rawal of The Denver Gazette, Juulsen discussed how his priorities had evolved with age and family responsibilities.

With a young daughter, the two-year contract he signed with the Avalanche provided welcome security.

For the Avalanche, he represented an experienced, dependable depth option.

Circumstances soon demanded more.

An Unexpected Opportunity

Josh Manson suffered an ankle injury during the Avalanche's October 28 victory over New Jersey, leaving the Avalanche without one of their most physical defenseman.

Coach Jared Bednar subsequently announced that Manson was expected to miss approximately eight weeks.

Initially acquired to provide occasional relief, Juulsen suddenly faced the prospect of greater responsibility.

Positioning, physical engagement and sound defensive decisions are essential contributions for a team struggling with preventing goals right now.

Juulsen isn't expected to replicate Manson's entire skill set. His assignment is to provide reliability without compromising the Avalanche's defensive structure.

For a player whose career has featured frequent changes of scenery, consistent minutes offer a chance to build something lasting.

Juulsen has spent years attempting to establish himself as a dependable supporting player who becomes indispensable when injuries disrupt a carefully constructed roster.

He no longer needs to justify the Canadiens' decision to take him in the first round more than a decade ago.

He needs to prove that the player he's become is exactly the one the Avalanche needs today.