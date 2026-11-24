The 4-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks was a great showing for the Colorado Avalanche if you add up all of the rough news they experienced before puck drop. From brutal injury updates to poor performances before this game, it was an overall great win for the team, including Scott Wedgewood, who started in net.

Picking up his first shutout of the season with his second win of the season against a tough young Ducks team was great before a long break before the next game, but if you looked at the story heading into this game, it was one he needed to win.

Heading into this game, he was 0-3-1 in his last four starts, allowing a total of 17 combined goals against the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Ottawa Senators.

Granted, you can easily make the argument that the team in front of him did not play well, and I would agree; all of those showings, outside of the game against the Senators, had Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar healthy in the lineup, and no one played well in those games, including Wedgwood.

The team did look a bit better against the Senators and managed to get a point, but Wedgwood still let in some goals he could/should have saved and saw both MacKinnon and Makar go down with injuries. Which is why it’s important that Wedgwood comes out strong against the Ducks and uses that as a kick-starter for the other games he will play.

This season, he has a record of 2-3-2, an .883 save percentage, and a 3.38 goals-against average. He might not be the same Wedgewood as last season, and if these inconsistencies continue, it’s time to give Ilya Nabokov a chance in the NHL and see how his first couple of games go when it's time to give Mackenzie Blackwood a break.

Showing Out In His Rookie Season

MacKenzie Blackwood (39) Scott Wedgewood (41) Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his rookie season with the AHL Colorado Eagles, Nabokov in 12 games has a 6-4-2 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average, with one shutout.

He has outperformed goalie partner Trent Miner this season, who carries a 2-4-1 record with a .900 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against average. Granted, Miner did start the season hurt, but it has been a rough start since coming back from the injury and getting into a rhythm, given how well Nabokov has been playing.

It's been even more impressive considering how the Eagles have started the season. With a 9-8-3-1 record in the AHL, that's good for 16th in the league with 22 points. Even though they are seventh in the league in goals for with 63, they are seventh in the league in goals against with 62.

They have the 12th-worst penalty kill at 80.2% and the third-worst power play at 12.7%. It's been up to Nabokov to make save after save if they can’t get any production 5-on-5 and has to stand on his head when they're on the penalty kill.

It's no easier time in the NHL with how much tougher the competition is, but this isn’t a rookie goalie who spent his time in the NCAA, the OHL, or the WHL. He’s a KHL Playoff MVP; he knows when to step up his game in the biggest moments against the toughest competition.

Big stop by Nabokov pic.twitter.com/TzbLLguysB — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) November 21, 2026

Thankfully for the Avalanche, Blackwood has had a great start to the season, but if Wedgewood continues to look shaky in games that are costing them points with no MacKinnon in the lineup. It might be time to rest Wedgewood for a bit and let Nabokov get some reps.