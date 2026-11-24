The Colorado Avalanche have had a bit of a roller coaster season. During some matchups, the team looks as if they can’t be beat, and then might show up in the next game looking as if they can’t do anything right.

The goaltending has been the same.

A new national ranking suggests that there could be reason for concern. The Athletic’s Jesse Granger ranked Colorado’s goaltending tandem at No. 10 in the NHL. While being in the top 10 is respectable, for the duo that won the William M. Jennings Trophy last season, this is a bit of a hit.

The underlying metrics are telling a story. In fact, Granger even stated that the early-season stats would deserve a lower ranking. He gave them the benefit of the doubt based on their previous success.

Blackwood Has Emerged as Colorado’s Reliable Goaltender

Colorado Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being injured last year and splitting duties with Wedgewood, Blackwood has come out in the 2026-27 season and been the stronger goaltender, at least early on. So far, Blackwood holds an 11-4-1 record with an average of 2.56 goals against and a .904 save percentage. His goals saved above expected is 1.9.

He has been consistent throughout the year, recording 10 starts with a save percentage above .900, which currently is the second-most in the NHL behind the Minnesota Wild’s Jesper Wallstedt, who has 16.

Despite last year’s success, Wedgewood’s numbers have not been nearly as impressive.

With a 2-3-2 record and an .883 save percentage, Wedgewood has not started the year like he would have liked. Currently, he has a minus-4 goals saved above expected. That’s not the same type of performance we all witnessed during the 2025-26 season.

Wedgewood did have an encouraging performance against the Anaheim Ducks, though, when he recorded a shutout.

Combining the stats, the duo has an .898 save percentage, which ranks 11th in the league. Their combined minus-2.1 goals saved above expected is No. 18 in the league.

Clearly, that explains why Granger had some hesitancy putting the pair in the top 10.

Avalanche Need Strong Goaltending

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their past success, it was easy to place very high expectations on the goal-tending duo coming into the season, but now, maybe more than ever, the team needs these two to be dynamic.

With Nathan MacKinnon now expected to be out for an extended time, Colorado is going to have different expectations across the board. The goalies will not be exempt from this.

Blackwood has proven he can provide strength, even in difficult circumstances this year. Wedgewood needs to find his previous form to give head coach Jared Bednar confidence to rotate among his goaltenders in the months ahead.