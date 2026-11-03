Valeri Kamensky Deserves More Recognition for His Role in Avalanche History

When hockey fans look back on the Colorado Avalanche's first Stanley Cup championship in 1996, certain names immediately come to mind.

Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy.

All three played huge roles in bringing the Stanley Cup to Denver during the franchise's inaugural season in Colorado.

But there was another player whose contributions shouldn't be forgotten.

Valeri Kamensky.

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Kamensky (13) in action. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Russian winger wasn't always the first player mentioned when discussing Colorado's star-studded roster. However, his combination of speed, creativity and scoring ability made him one of the most dangerous offensive players on a team loaded with talent.

And during the 1995-96 season, Kamensky enjoyed one of the finest years of his NHL career.

Kamensky scored 38 goals and finished with 85 points in 81 regular season games, finishing third on the Avalanche in scoring behind Sakic and Forsberg.

He added another 10 goals and 12 assists in 22 playoff games as the Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup.

Those numbers tell part of the story. His journey to the NHL makes it even more interesting.

The Quebec Nordiques selected Kamensky in the seventh round of the 1988 NHL Draft, 129th overall, at a time when bringing players from the Soviet Union to North America presented considerable challenges.

Before arriving in the NHL, Kamensky established himself as an accomplished international player. He helped the Soviet Union capture a gold medal at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary and was part of multiple World Championship-winning teams.

He eventually joined the Nordiques during the 1991-92 season, becoming part of a young organization that was gradually assembling the foundation of a championship contender.

By the time the franchise relocated to Colorado in 1995, Kamensky had developed into an established NHL scorer.

Still, the best was yet to come.

The Avalanche possessed an abundance of offensive firepower in their first season in Denver. Sakic scored 51 goals and had 120 points, while Forsberg contributed 116 points.

Kamesky gave the Avalanche another legitimate scoring threat, preventing opponents from concentrating exclusively on the team's biggest names.

His 38 goals were the second-highest total of his NHL career, while his 85 points represented a personal best.

He was particularly effective on the power play, scoring 18 goals with the man advantage.

When the postseason arrived, Kamensky continued producing.

The Avalanche defeated Vancouver, Chicago and Detroit to reach the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Kamensky contributed 10 goals during the championship run, including two game-winning goals.

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Kamensky Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Kamensky, the victory represented another major accomplishment in a career that had already included Olympic and international success.

He remained with the Avalanche through the 1998-99 season before continuing his NHL career with the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils.

Over 637 NHL regular season games, Kamensky recorded 200 goals and 501 points.

His career might not have produced the individual accolades of some of his more celebrated teammates, but his place in Avalanche history is secure.