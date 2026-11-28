The Colorado Avalanche had no business winning on Friday evening. The reality was that they were playing one of the best NHL teams in the league: the Minnesota Wild. With just seven minutes left, the Avalanche trailed 3-0.

Then, Colorado woke up and delivered one of the best comebacks in franchise history. When the shootout was over, the scoreboard showed 4-3 in favor of the Avalanche.

Thankfully, the remarkable comeback kept the team on a winning streak — three, to be exact. Colorado now stands at 15-7-3 with 33 points, which puts them second in the Central Division behind none other than the Wild, who have 42 points.

Sure, there was plenty to love about the late-game performance, but the dramatic finish should not overlook some concerning parts as well.

What I Loved About the Avalanche’s Comeback

Jared Bednar’s Willing to Take Huge Risk

Colorado was down by three goals, and thus far it was a shutout credit going to Minnesota. Bednar pulled out all the stops, literally. He pulled Mackenzie Blackwood with more than six minutes remaining.

At the time it was a four-on-four situation, but with Bednar’s move, the Avs could have an extra attacker. It was agrressive, unconventional, and looking back absolutely necessary...and Bednar did it.

Here’s how it went from there. Devon Toews scored at 13:37 of the third period. That finally put Colorado on the board. Artturi Lehkonen found the net at 16:01, and then rookie T.J. Hughes completed the comeback with exactly one minute remaining in the game.

Blackwood was on the bench for all three goals.

It would have been easy to be so discouraged at that point in the game and just watch it play out, looking forward to fixing the mistakes and moving on afterward, but that’s not what Bednar did at all. He gave his team a chance and the opportunity to fight their way back right then, and they did.

T.J. Hughes Continues to Prove He Belongs

Colorado Avalanche forward T.J. Hughes Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a moment for a rookie in the NHL. He delivered possibly the biggest contribution of his young NHL career so far. His goal kept the team alive.

Just minutes earlier, many had already written the game off as a loss, but his shot through traffic brought the score to even, and the Avalanche’s night went on.

Hughes also had an assist with Toews’ goal, which gave the rookie two points on the evening.

The team has been dealing with several injuries all year long, most notably Nathan MacKinnon. A contribution like this from their rookie is exactly what they needed.

Avalanche Just Refused to Quit

It was pretty easy to be frustrated with the team heading into the third period, but you have to give credit when it is due. There’s no way to refute the fact that this team didn’t quit. Through the adversity, they kept fighting and literally found a way to win.

Facing the Wild, it would have been easy to just accept that they were beat. A better team had beat them. Instead, Colorado kept attacking and found a way.

Makar’s shootout winner was the finishing touch, but the entire display in the third period showed an incredible amount of determination.

What I Hated About the Avalanche’s Performance

Another Injury

Martin Necas was a late scratch before the game with an upper-body injury after he participated in warmups. MacKinnon is already out until some time in February. Gavin Brindley is still trying to get off concussion protocol. Josh Manson is on the long-term injured reserve. Zachary L’Heureux is out until some time in December.

Now Necas?

Necas has proven to be one of the team’s most important offensive weapons. He’s second on the team in goals with 11; ranked third in assists with 18 and second in points with 29. Whether or not he will be out for an extended time has not been reported, but if he does have to take time off, it will have a significant impact on how the Avalanche move forward.

Fans will be anxiously awaiting an injury report on him.

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Put Itself In Unnecessary Position

Watching the comeback was exhilarating, but honestly, it shouldn’t have come to that. Having to come back from a 3-0 deficit is not a formula for success, at least not sustainable success.

Minnesota came out and took advantage of Colorado’s sluggish beginnings. They scored twice in the opening period. For the Wild, it was Joel Eriksson Ek and Blake Coleman who took advantage of Colorado’s defense. Then Eriksson Ek added yet another in the second period.

The simple truth is, while Colorado never quit, they should not have been in the position to start with.

Looking Forward

The Avalanche have now won six of their last eight games. That’s not just noteworthy because, of course, it is good, but they did it with significant injuries and constantly having to rearrange the lineups.

There will be more difficult nights ahead, no doubt. Without MacKinnon on the ice, and now with the uncertainty of Necas, there are going to be more obstacles to overcome.

But Colorado is showing something that statistics can’t. The team believes it can win, even when every indication is that it should not.

The Avalanche will take the ice again on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena.