As New Year's Eve approaches, so does the NHL's Winter Classic.

The Colorado Avalanche will be hosted by the Utah Mammoth at Rice-Eccles Stadium, which previously hosted the opening ceremony of the 2002 Winter Olympics and marks the first NHL outdoor game in Utah.

With the Winter Classic drawing nearer, NHL and Fanatics accordingly unveiled the Winter Classic uniforms — in which the designs are “inspired by outdoor hockey played at the base of ski hills.”

Utah and Colorado's new Winter Classic sweaters have been revealed. Which one is cleaner? 🥶 pic.twitter.com/HKZIr3UaFq — Fanatics (@Fanatics) November 18, 2026

The Avalanche jerseys are vintage-inspired and white with blue accents, featuring a vintage burgundy “C” with blue mountains inside on the front. The lettering is reported to be an homage to signage found in various Rocky Mountain towns in the 19th Century and railway lines that connected them to Denver.

Colorado will additionally wear burgundy helmets for the first time in franchise history.

A waving Colorado flag inspired by old patches can also be be found on hockey coaches’ cardigans. They’ll have matching burgundy pants and gloves, and the left leg of the pants will include a diamond logo, a noted nod to the difficulty rating on ski slopes.

The loop label reads “5280,” paying tribute to the elevation of the “Mile High City.”

Utah's jerseys are a Mountain Blue with brown and beige accents. Their design includes the franchise's walking mammoth logo on the chest in addition to a a tusk incorporated into the helmet lettering.

“They look great,” Utah center Nick Schmaltz said in a video posted to Mammoth social media. “You’ve got the blue. I like the pants-glove-helmet combo there. I think that’ll look really nice. Could best one I’ve seen yet. I think those are going to fly off the shelves. Yeah, I think they did a great job.”

The Avalanche uniforms come as they'll be looking to improve their outdoor game record which currently sits at 1-2-0 while the Mammoth will be playing in their first regular-season outdoor game in history.

The Significance of the 2027 Winter Classic

This marks the fourth ever outdoor game Colorado has ever played in.

Rice-Eccles Stadium has a capacity to seat nearly 55,000. Fans will be packed in there after having been a mandatory three-day hiatus from Dec. 24-26 for the League's Holiday Break — though the Avs will not see action from Dec. 21-26.

The 2027 NHL Winter Classic is slated for Dec. 31, 2026; puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. MT.

Colorado and the Mammoth are currently set to faceoff as well on the evening of Nov. 18. The Avalanche hold 27 points in the Central Division with a 12-6-3 overall record as of presstime.