2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Ottawa Senators
With the Boston Bruins season coming up, Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at every opponent for the upcoming season.
The latest opponent is the Ottawa Senators, a team that Boston will play four times in 2026-27.
Last season, the two teams had a nearly identical finish. The Bruins finished fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference with a 45-27-10 record and 100 points while the Senators finished fifth with a 44-27-11 record and 99 points.
Both ended up making the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a Wild Card and both were eliminated in the first round, Boston by Buffalo in six games and Ottawa by Carolina in four.
In the regular season, the Senators dominated the Bruins, taking the season series 3-1.
Quick Facts:
Team: Ottawa Senators
Home Arena: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Conference/Division: Atlantic/Eastern
General Manager: Steve Staios
Head Coach: Travis Green
Captain: No Captain
Colors: black, red, gold, and white
Stanley Cup Championships: None
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Belleville Senators (AHL) and Allen Americans (ECHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 44-27-11
Points: 99
Standings: No. 5 in Atlantic Division, No. 6 in Eastern Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild Card 2- Eliminated by Carolina Hurricanes in four games in the opening round of the preseason.
Record vs. Bruins: 3-1
Oct. 27: W 7-2
Nov. 6: L 3-2
Nov. 13: W 5-3
Dec. 21: W 6-2
Offseason Moves:
Additions: forward William Eklund, forward Samuel Blais, forward Ryan Suzuki, forward Philip Tomasino, defenseman Christian Kyrou, goalie Samuel Ersson, forward Andre Burakovsky, forward Kasper Halttunen, forward Eskild Bakke Olsen.
Departures: forward Brady Tkachuk (Florida), forward Lars Eller (Florida), defenseman Dennis Gilbert (Buffalo), defenseman Nick Jensen (Anaheim), forward Olle Lycksell (HC Lugano, Switzerland), goalie Mads Sogaard (Tampa Bay), defenseman Lassi Thomson (HC Lugano, Switzerland).
Extensions/Re-signs: forward Claude Giroux, forward Xavier Bourgault, goalie Leevi Meriläinen, forward Philippe Daoust, forward Nick Cousins, defenseman Jordan Spence, defenseman Samuel Bolduc, defenseman Djibril Toure, forward Stephen Halliday, forward Tyler Boucher.
Unrestricted Free Agents: forward Garrett Pilon, goalie James Reimer, forward Graeme Clarke, forward Arthur Kaliyev, forward Riley Kidney.
2026 NHL Draft: forward Jonas Lagerberg Hoen (No. 25 overall, 1st round), forward Jaxon Cover (No. 32 overall, 1st round), forward Adam Nemec (No. 72 overall, 3rd round), forward Oscar Holmertz (No. 87 overall, 3rd round), forward Louis Felix Bourque (No. 91 overall, 3rd round), goalie Elliot Lennon (No. 110 overall, 4th round), defenseman Harris Pangretitsch (No. 151, 5th round), defenseman Alexander Grunin (No. 183 overall, 6th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Senators 2026-27 Schedule:
October
Oct. 3: at Toronto
Oct. 5: at Boston
Oct. 6: at Detroit
Oct. 8: vs. Philadelphia
Oct. 10: vs. Nashville
Oct. 12: at New Jersey
Oct. 13: vs. St. Louis
Oct. 15: vs. New York Islanders
Oct. 17: at Philadelphia
Oct. 21: vs. Florida
Oct. 22: vs. San Jose
Oct. 24: vs. New York Rangers
Oct. 27: at Vegas
Oct. 29: at Los Angeles
Oct. 31: at San Jose
November
Nov. 1: at Anaheim
Nov. 4: at Buffalo
Nov. 7: vs. Utah
Nov. 10: vs. Washington
Nov. 12: vs. Colorado
Nov. 14: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 17: at Winnipeg
Nov. 19: vs. Philadelphia
Nov. 21: vs. Los Angeles
Nov. 23: vs. Calgary
Nov. 25: at Florida
Nov. 27: at Tampa Bay
Nov. 28: at Carolina
Nov. 30: at Nashville
December
Dec. 3: vs. New Jersey
Dec. 5: vs. Tampa Bay
Dec. 6: at Montreal
Dec. 8: vs. Anaheim
Dec. 10: vs. Vegas
Dec. 12: vs. Edmonton
Dec. 14: vs. Buffalo
Dec. 18: vs. Chicago (Global Series Germany at PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany)
Dec. 20: vs. Chicago (Global Series Germany at PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany)
Dec. 27: at New York Islanders
Dec. 29: vs. Dallas
Dec. 31: vs. Pittsburgh
January
Jan. 2: at Washington
Jan. 5: at Utah
Jan. 6: at Colorado
Jan. 8: at St. Louis
Jan. 12: at Dallas
Jan. 14: vs. Winnipeg
Jan. 16: at Tampa Bay
Jan. 18: at Florida
Jan. 20: vs. Toronto
Jan. 23: vs. Columbus
Jan. 25: vs. Carolina
Jan. 28: vs. Boston
Jan. 30: vs. New York Rangers
February
Feb. 9: vs. Columbus
Feb. 11: at Columbus
Feb. 13: vs. Toronto
Feb. 15: at Minnesota
Feb. 17: at Seattle
Feb. 18: at Vancouver
Feb. 21: at Calgary
Feb. 22: at Edmonton
Feb. 25: vs. Detroit
Feb. 26: at Buffalo
March
March 2: at New Jersey
March 4: vs. Boston
March 6: vs. Seattle
March 7: vs. Buffalo
March 9: at Pittsburgh
March 11: vs. Minnesota
March 13: vs. Montreal
March 14: vs. Vancouver
March 16: at New York Rangers
March 18: vs. Florida
March 20: vs. Tampa Bay
March 24: at Montreal
March 25: at Boston
March 27: at Toronto
March 30: at Detroit
April
April 2: at New York Islanders
April 4: vs. Detroit
April 7: at Carolina
April 8: vs. Washington
April 10: vs. Montreal
Games Against Bruins: Oct. 5, Jan. 28, March 4, March 25
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets
Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.