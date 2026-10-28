Boston Bruins Announce Next Governor

The Boston Bruins have announced their next governor.

The organization announced on Wednesday morning that CEO Charlie Jacobs will be the next governor of the Bruins and will represent them on the NHL’s Board of Governors.

Jeremy M. Jacobs, the long-tenured governor of the Boston Bruins for 51 years, announced today that his son, Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, will succeed him as the team’s governor and will represent the club on the NHL’s Board of Governors. pic.twitter.com/lNGDDo07b8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2026

“It is a tremendous honor to step into the role as governor of the Boston Bruins, representing the team that has been part of my family for the past 51 years,” said Charlie Jacobs in the official press release. “I step into this role with the goal of continuing to build upon the incredible legacy and the impact that my dad has had on this franchise and the NHL over his five decades of leadership. Dad will continue to serve as my mentor and sounding board through this next era of the Bruins. I am looking forward to partnering with the NHL Board of Governors Chairman Ted Leonsis, Vice Chair Murray Edwards, our peers, and Commissioner Bettman on continuing to grow this beautiful game that we all love.”

Charlie Jacobs succeeds his father Jeremy M. Jacobs in the position and the move is effective immediately.

“I’m incredibly proud to celebrate the transition of governorship to my son, Charlie. He’s the day-to-day leader of the club, the public face of ownership and an active participant on the Board of Governors as an alternate governor, so this is a natural next step in our succession plan. Charlie has my full confidence, and I’m especially proud that our family will continue its stewardship of the Boston Bruins,” said Jeremy M. Jacobs.

Jeremy M. Jacobs has been governor and franchise owner of the Bruins since 1975.

According to the press release, Charlie Jacobs will keep his role as CEO of the Bruins and Delaware North.

“Jeremy Jacobs’ dedication to the Bruins, the League, and the Boston community has been remarkable, and his leadership has left a lasting mark on our sport. After more than two decades as an Alternate Governor, Charlie is superbly prepared for this moment, and fans can be confident about the Bruins prospects under his leadership,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

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