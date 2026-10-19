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How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars

The Bruins finish their road trip with a game against the Stars on Tuesday night.
Kim Rankin|
Mar 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) passes the puck in front of Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) passes the puck in front of Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston BruinsDallas Stars

The Boston Bruins (7-2) look to continue their hot streak as they head to Dallas, Texas, to take on the Dallas Stars (4-3-1) on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. 

Boston enters the matchup on a five-game winning streak. During the stretch, the Bruins have earned wins over the Utah Mammoth 6-1, the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1, the San Jose Sharks 6-3, the Anaheim Ducks 4-2, and the Los Angeles Kings 4-1

Dallas is also riding a win streak into the matchup as the team has won its last two games against the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0. 

This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams. The Bruins and Stars will also meet on Jan. 14, 2027, at TD Garden in Boston. 

Last season, Boston and Dallas met twice with each team taking a win in the series. The Stars won the first game 6-2 on Jan. 20 in Dallas and the Bruins won the second game 6-3 on March 31 in Boston.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars: 

Who: Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars 

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM (Dallas)

Last Outing, Dallas: The Stars earned a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. 

Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins picked up a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 31. The Bruins defeated the Stars 6-3 in Boston.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2          Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)
3          Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)
4          Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)
5          Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)
6          Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)
7          Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)
8          Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)
9          Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)
10        Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11        Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators  
12        Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks        
13        Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14        Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues      
15        Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16        Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights            
17        Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins           
18        Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19        Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20        Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild       
21        Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings    
22        Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings      
23        Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24        Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets                      
25        Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26        Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks  

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27        Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28        Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings     
29        Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers    
30        Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning       
31        Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils    
32        Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes         
33        Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers      
34        Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues          
35        Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils  
36        Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
37        Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders          
38        Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders  
39        Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40        Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers 

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16        Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights            
17        Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins           
18        Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19        Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20        Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild       
21        Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings    
22        Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings      
23        Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24        Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets                      
25        Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26        Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks  

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27        Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28        Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings     
29        Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers    
30        Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning       
31        Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils    
32        Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes         
33        Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers      
34        Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues          
35        Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils  
36        Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
37        Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders          
38        Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders  
39        Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40        Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers 

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56        Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at  Toronto Maple Leafs  
57        Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58        Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks 
59        Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames     
60        Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers  
61        Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks          
62        Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at  Seattle Kraken
63        Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64        Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings      

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65        March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers          
66        March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators 
67        March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins 
68        March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken                    
69        March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70        March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins     
71        March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames     
72        March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders           
73        March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers       
74        March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators      
75        March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres                  
76        March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
77        March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals    
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79        April 1, 7:30 p.m., at   Buffalo Sabres
80        April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning  
81        April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs          
82        April 7, 7 p.m.  at Buffalo Sabres        
83        April 8, 7 p.m.  at Florida Panthers    
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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