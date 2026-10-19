The Boston Bruins (7-2) look to continue their hot streak as they head to Dallas, Texas, to take on the Dallas Stars (4-3-1) on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

Boston enters the matchup on a five-game winning streak. During the stretch, the Bruins have earned wins over the Utah Mammoth 6-1, the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1, the San Jose Sharks 6-3, the Anaheim Ducks 4-2, and the Los Angeles Kings 4-1.

Dallas is also riding a win streak into the matchup as the team has won its last two games against the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0.

This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams. The Bruins and Stars will also meet on Jan. 14, 2027, at TD Garden in Boston.

Last season, Boston and Dallas met twice with each team taking a win in the series. The Stars won the first game 6-2 on Jan. 20 in Dallas and the Bruins won the second game 6-3 on March 31 in Boston.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars:

Who: Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM (Dallas)

Last Outing, Dallas: The Stars earned a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins picked up a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 31. The Bruins defeated the Stars 6-3 in Boston.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)

3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)

4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)

5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)

6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)

7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)

8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)

9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)

10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars

11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators

12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks

13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues

15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights

17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers

19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild

21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings

22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals

24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets

25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche

28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers

30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils

32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers

34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues

35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils

36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders

38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils

40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights

17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers

19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild

21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings

22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals

24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets

25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche

28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers

30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils

32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers

34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues

35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils

36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders

38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils

40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks

59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames

60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers

61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks

62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken

63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals

64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers

66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins

68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken

69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames

72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers

74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators

75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators

77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals

78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres

80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers

84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.