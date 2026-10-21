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Bruins Sign Forward Marat Khusnutdinov to Contract Extension

The Bruins forward has inked a multi-year deal with the organization.
Kim Rankin|
Oct 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel (6) checks Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel (6) checks Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension that goes until 2029-30 with an annual cap hit of $3.95 million. 

The 24-year-old has been with the organization since March 6, 2025, when he was traded to Boston by the Minnesota Wild alongside forward Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round 2026 pick in exchange for forward Justin Brazeau. 

After his trade, he skated in 18 games during the 2024-25 campaign and recorded three goals and two assists for five points. 

In 2025-26, the Moscow, Russia, native had a career-best season as he played in 77 games and tallied 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points as well as a plus-12 rating. 

So far this season, Khusnutdinov has played in all 10 games and has scored two goals and three assists for five points. 

He has also posted a plus-6 rating which is the fourth-highest on the team. 

Khusnutdinov is in his final year of a two-year, 1.85 million deal.

 Khusnutdinov was originally drafted by the Wild in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. 

Throughout his NHL career, he has totaled 54 points on 23 goals and 31 assists across 178 games.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2          Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)
3          Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)
4          Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)
5          Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)
6          Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)
7          Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)
8          Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)
9          Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)
10        Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars (L 3-2 OT)
11        Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators  
12        Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks        
13        Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14        Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues      
15        Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16        Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights            
17        Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins           
18        Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19        Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20        Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild       
21        Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings    
22        Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings      
23        Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24        Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets                      
25        Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26        Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks  

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27        Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28        Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings     
29        Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers    
30        Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning       
31        Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils    
32        Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes         
33        Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers      
34        Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues          
35        Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils  
36        Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
37        Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders          
38        Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders  
39        Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40        Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers 

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41        Jan. 1,  3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks           
42        Jan. 2,  7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43        Jan. 5,  7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres       
44        Jan. 6,  7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens     
45        Jan. 8,  7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings 
46        Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes  
47        Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars   
48        Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers          
49        Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50        Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche         
51        Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights     
52        Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth   
53        Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54        Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators   
55        Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs 

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56        Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at  Toronto Maple Leafs  
57        Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58        Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks 
59        Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames     
60        Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers  
61        Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks          
62        Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at  Seattle Kraken
63        Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64        Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings      

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65        March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers          
66        March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators 
67        March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins 
68        March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken                    
69        March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70        March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins     
71        March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames     
72        March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders           
73        March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers       
74        March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators      
75        March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres                  
76        March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
77        March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals    
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79        April 1, 7:30 p.m., at   Buffalo Sabres
80        April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning  
81        April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs          
82        April 7, 7 p.m.  at Buffalo Sabres        
83        April 8, 7 p.m.  at Florida Panthers    
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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