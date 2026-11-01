Boston Bruins Defenseman Nikita Zadorov Fined For Roughing vs. Blackhawks

Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov has received an additional punishment for his involvement in a scrum in the team's game against the Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Zadorov has been fined $5,000 for roughing Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic in the contest which the Bruins won 5-4 in overtime.

“Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic during NHL Game No. 217 in Boston on Saturday, Oct. 31, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today,” said the NHL in the official press release on Sunday morning.

Boston’s Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Chicago’s Alex Vlasic. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 1, 2026

The incident happened at the 18:34 mark of the second period. Vlasic and Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt got into a scrum after a play, then Zadorov came in, pulled Vlasic off, and threw a punch while Vlasic was still on the ground.

After the incident, Zadorov received a pair of two-minute minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

Vlasic also got two minors for roughing Mittelstadt.

Zadorov has struggled with penalties this season as he has racked up 47 penalty minutes which leads the team and the NHL.

It caused him to be a scratch in the Bruins’ game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17.

“Yeah, Z's a tremendous player and leader for our team,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on Oct. 17. “I think we've been mentioning for a while his discipline on the ice. I think that's something he just needs to be better [about]. But yeah, he was not happy but he's a great human being and he's a competitor and I do believe he comes [back] stronger after this message and he will be back to normal and even better after that.”

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.