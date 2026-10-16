Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Penguins-Avalanche, Bruins-Ducks)

The NHL enters the weekend with just a two-game slate on Friday night.

The Colorado Avalanche host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 9 p.m. ET, with the Boston Bruins visiting the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m. ET to close things out.

We had a rough go of it last night, but I have a pick for both games tonight in my NHL best bets for Friday.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 16.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+120) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Boston Bruins (-112) at Anaheim Ducks

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+120) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Avalanche get to settle in at home against an easier opponent after a home-and-home series with the Stars this week. Colorado has been more up and down than expected recently, but it's yet to lose two games in a row despite a 4-2-1 start.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have fallen off a cliff since starting the season 2-0-0. They scored 13 goals in their first two games, but have netted just 12 goals in their last five games (1-3-1). That lone win came in a shootout against the Stars last weekend.

Pittsburgh just lost 5-3 in Chicago and suffered that same fate in Washington in its second road game of the season.

The Avalanche have a distinct home-ice advantage with the altitude, and they should be able to take care of business against the flailing Penguins tonight.

Boston Bruins (-112) at Anaheim Ducks

Both of these teams are off to strong starts this season, with the Bruins at 5-2-0 and the Ducks at 4-2-0, but I give the edge to Boston tonight.

The Ducks have some injury concerns in their lineup, with both Cutter Guathier and Mikael Granlund dealing with day-to-day issues. Even if they do return, Boston is red-hot with a 17-5 goal differential in its last three games.

Anaheim just lost at home to the Flames, and also dropped its previous home game to the Oilers.

Boston is underrated in the market right now, and has a goalie advantage as well with Jeremy Swayman against Lukas Dostal.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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