Three Unanswered Goals Give Bruins Comeback Win Over Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins (10-4-1) earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks (4-10) at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The Blackhawks got on the board first 1-0 at the 6:04 mark of the first period with a power-play goal from forward Anton Frondell, assisted by forwards Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard.

Chicago had the man advantage due to a delaying game penalty against Bruins defenseman Will Borgen at 5:53.

The Blackhawks held their one-goal lead until the final seven minutes of the frame.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak banked in the equalizer at 13:05 with help from forward Pavel Zacha to knot the game up at 1.

Pastrnak’s score was his 428th career goal and put him in sole possession of third place in franchise history for all-time goals, surpassing Boston legend Patrice Bergeron.

With the goal, the two teams went into the first intermission tied at 1.

Frondell broke the deadlock at 3:31 of the second with a deflected goal off Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro to give the Blackhawks their lead back 2-1.

The goal marked Frondell’s second of the day and was assisted by forward Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Sam Rinzel.

Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt tied the game at 2 at 12:34 in the second with help from forward James Hagens.

Neither team was able to score in the final minutes of the second, so the Bruins and Blackhawks went into the second intermission knotted at 2.

The Blackhawks went in front for the third time of the day 3-2 on a goal from forward Ryan Greene at 9:38 of the third with help from forward Andrew Mangiapane.

Bedard gave Chicago some support with a goal at 12:19, assisted by forwards Ryan Donato and Roman Kantserov, to extend the Blackhawks lead 4-2.

Boston quickly cut its deficit in half 4-3 with a goal from defenseman Mason Lohrei at 13:06. Forwards JJ Peterka and Tanner Jeannot each picked up an assist on the score.

Forward Morgan Geekie sent the game into overtime after scoring the game-tying goal at 19:48 with help from Peterka and defenseman Charlie McAvoy to even things at 4.

In overtime, forward Elias Lindholm won the game for the Bruins with a goal at 2:32, assisted by McAvoy.

Next up, the Bruins host the Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-1) on Monday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

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