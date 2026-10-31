Blackhawks at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (9-4-1) return home to face the Chicago Blackhawks (4-9) at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Boston is riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup which includes losses to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night and 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Chicago is also coming off a loss 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

The game is the first of two matchups between the two teams this season. The other one is on New Year’s Day in Chicago.

In 2025-26, the Bruins swept the season series, taking the first game 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 9, 2025, in Boston and the other 5-2 on Jan. 17 in Chicago.

As for the NHL standings, the Bruins are sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division and second in the Eastern Conference with 19 points while the Blackhawks are eighth in the Central Division and No. 15 in the Western Conference with eight points.

Injury Updates From Blackhawks at Bruins

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.

Blackhawks at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Jan. 17- Bruins won 5-2

How to Watch Blackhawks at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), CHSN (Chicago)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), WGN Radio 720 (Chicago)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Blackhawks at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, resulting in a winless road trip. Check out the full game recap here.

See what Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said after the Bruins’ defeat at the hands of the Blues on Thursday night.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs has been named the next team governor, effective immediately. See all the details here.

Projected Lines: Blackhawks at Bruins

TBD

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