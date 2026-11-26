The Boston Bruins (16-7-1) two-game win streak came to a close with a 4-2 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets (13-9-4) on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

On the game’s first shot, Winnipeg found an early lead 1-0 off of Kyle Connor’s 20th goal of the season. Mark Scheifele collected the puck in the defensive zone and raced up the boards to create a two on one opportunity as he entered the right side of the offensive zone. Scheifele slid the puck to Connor, with the forward putting the shot past Jeremy Swayman as he tried to slide from post to post.

Just five minutes later and eleven seconds into a power play earned by Casey Mittelstadt on a cross-checking call against Tyrel Bauer, Morgan Geekie got the Bruins on the board 1-1 with his sixth of the season. Following the penalty, Pavel Zacha won the draw back to Charlie McAvoy who put the puck off the end wall. After a battle for the puck behind the net, Zacha scooped up the puck and moved it to David Pastrnak. Boston’s captain snapped it across the netfront for Geekie as the center moved towards the far post. Geekie had plenty of open net in front of home to easily put home the goal.

Geekin' out with a PPG. pic.twitter.com/lC1w0Mqqgf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 26, 2026

With just over two minutes remaining in the opening period, Winnipeg reestablished its lead as Josh Morrissey put home his second of the season. With the Jets holding possession in the offensive zone, Morrissey collected the puck along the boards before finding Kyle Connor at the top of the right face-off circle. Connor circled towards the boards before returning the puck to Morrissey at the blue-line. As the defenseman glided towards the center of the blue-line, he launched a slap shot past a screened Swayman to give Winnipeg a 2-1 advantage. The goal was Morrissey’s 96th as a Jet, breaking a tie with Dave Ellett for second most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Midway through the second period, Boston once again pulled level as Fraser Minten put home his ninth goal of the season. From the attacking zone, the Bruins worked the puck up the side wall, with Matthew Poitras finding Hampus Lindholm at the left side of the blue-line. Lindholm found his blue-line partner Mason Lohrei at the center of the blue-line and Lohrei took advantage of Adam Lowry leaving an open shooting lane. Lohrei fired a shot towards Nico Daws, with Minten deflecting it by the netminder to level the score at two a piece.

In the final minutes of the middle frame, Morgan Barron broke the deadlock with a backhanded goal for his sixth goal of the season. From the blue-line, Mario Ferraro put a shot towards the cage with traffic out in front. After Swayman stopped the initial shot but couldn’t secure the puck, Barron found the loose puck out in front and poked it home to reestablish the Winnipeg lead 3-2.

Mark Scheifele put the game away 4-1 with an empty net goal with just over a minute to play. The goal was his ninth and was assisted by Kyle Connor, who finished the game with three points.

Swayman stopped 14 of the 17 shots in the defeat as he falls to 11-6-1 on the season. On the other side, Nico Daws stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced, earning the victory to improve to 6-3-0 on the season.

Next up, the Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs (9-14-3) Friday afternoon in the team’s traditional post-Thanksgiving matinee. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on NESN.

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