The Boston Bruins (14-7-1) bounded back with a 4-1 victory on the road against the Detroit Red Wings (8-11-3) on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

With three minutes remaining in the first period, Andrew Kopp secured a pass from Keegan Kolesar along the bench-side boards in the neutral zone. Kopp entered the zone with Lucas Raymond on the opposite side of the zone and only Connor Clifton back defensively for Boston. Copp slid the puck past Clifton to Raymond, who slammed home the one-timer to give Detroit the lead.

Early in the middle frame, Casey Mittelstadt freed the puck from the boards and slid it back to Mason Lohrei in the Bruins’ defensive zone. Lohrei caught Detroit out of position on a poor change as he connected with JJ Peterka on a stretch pass at the opposite blue line. Peterka picked his spot perfectly and buried the equalizer just inside the far post.

A 10/10 shot from Peterka. pic.twitter.com/3CqHVSJbQ3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2026

Midway through the second period, teams traded penalties with Detroit getting the first opportunity on the power play after Charlie McAvoy was whistled for hooking. Boston would kill off the penalty and less than a minute after returning to five-on-five, the Bruins went on the power play for the first time as Morgan Geekie drew a tripping call against Moritz Seider.

On the power play, Pavel Zacha won the offensive zone draw back to Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman skated to the center of the blue line before sending the puck back to his right for Morgan Geekie. The forward found David Pastrnak on the goal line, with the captain sending the puck towards Elias Lindholm at the back post. The pass ricocheted off of Daniil Tarasov’s pads right to Pavel Zacha in the low slot, with Zacha wasting no time putting home his sixth of the year to give Boston their first lead of the night.

Connecting the dots on the power play. pic.twitter.com/lOrVP8gx22 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2026

Boston added an insurance goal just over five minutes into the third period as David Pastrnak netted his tenth of the season. Mason Lohrei raced through the neutral zone before leaving the puck for Pastrnak on his left. The Bruins’ captain circled to the center of the offensive zone before beating Tarasov low on the glove side.

A goal for the captain, assisted by M&M 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fMzq9mfYUw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2026

Jeremy Swayman picked up the win for Boston, stopping 20 of 21 shots. Daniil Tarasov gets credited with the loss for Detroit after allowing 3 goals on 30 shots faced

Next up, the Bruins return to Boston to take on the Washington Capitals (10-9-0) Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on NESN.

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