The Boston Bruins (15-7-1) continue their six-game home stand as they host the Winnipeg Jets (12-9-4) on Wednesday night.

Boston is coming off a 7-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night which was led by a four-goal performance from forward Elias Lindholm. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bruins.

Similarly, Winnipeg is also coming off a win over the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Monday night.

The contest is the second and final meeting between the two teams. In the first matchup on Oct. 2, the Bruins defeated the Jets 4-3 in overtime in Winnipeg. JJ Peterka scored the game-winner for Boston.

Latest Injury News From Jets at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins forward James Hagens will be out with a back injury.

Jets at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets

When: Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: Boston 1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 2- Bruins won 4-3 in OT

How to Watch Jets at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 680 CJOB and Power 97 (Winnipeg)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Jets at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 7-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Check out the full game story here.

Bruins forward James Hagens spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday about his injury and progression. See his comments while you wait for the game.

After his four-game performance on Saturday, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm is finding his rhythm. Boston Bruins On SI’s Cameron Pellegrino breaks down Lindholm’s resurgence and hot streak.

Projected Lines: Jets at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Jets: Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer



Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun



Nico Daws

Stuart Skinner

Bruins: Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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