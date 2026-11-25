Jets at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
In this story:
The Boston Bruins (15-7-1) continue their six-game home stand as they host the Winnipeg Jets (12-9-4) on Wednesday night.
Boston is coming off a 7-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night which was led by a four-goal performance from forward Elias Lindholm. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bruins.
Similarly, Winnipeg is also coming off a win over the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Monday night.
The contest is the second and final meeting between the two teams. In the first matchup on Oct. 2, the Bruins defeated the Jets 4-3 in overtime in Winnipeg. JJ Peterka scored the game-winner for Boston.
Latest Injury News From Jets at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Bruins forward James Hagens will be out with a back injury.
Jets at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets
When: Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: Boston 1-0
Last Meeting: Oct. 2- Bruins won 4-3 in OT
How to Watch Jets at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), TSN3 (Winnipeg)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 680 CJOB and Power 97 (Winnipeg)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Jets at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 7-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Check out the full game story here.
- Bruins forward James Hagens spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday about his injury and progression. See his comments while you wait for the game.
- After his four-game performance on Saturday, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm is finding his rhythm. Boston Bruins On SI’s Cameron Pellegrino breaks down Lindholm’s resurgence and hot streak.
Projected Lines: Jets at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Jets:
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer
Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun
Nico Daws
Stuart Skinner
Bruins:
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1