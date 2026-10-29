Bruins at Blues Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (9-3-1) finish up their two-game road trip as they take on the St. Louis Blues (5-6-1) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Thursday night.
Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. So far this season, Swayman has played in 10 games and notched a 2.19 goals against average, a .921 save percentage, and a 7-2-1 record.
St. Louis will go with Joel Hofer in net. In 2026-27, Hofer has appeared in eight games and tallied a 2.40 goals against average, a .917 save percentage, and a 4-3-1 record.
The Bruins will also put defenseman Connor Clifton back into the lineup, replacing Frederic Brunet who is a healthy scratch.
“I think it's part of the process going with young players and especially with Brunet,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on the decision. “He’s done a really good job. Really good job. What we noticed the last two [and] three games, we kind of got stuck a little bit and yeah, we're just going to reset him. I think it's going to be good for him. It's just, again, it's part of the process and I believe in that and also we have a big roster too. So, we have some other guys that ready to go and Cliff [Clifton] is one of them.”
Latest Injury News From Bruins at Blues
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Bruins injuries: none.
- Blues injuries: Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (lower body).
Bruins at Blues Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues
When: Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: Dec. 9- Bruins won 5-2
How to Watch Bruins at Blues
TV: STLNHL and BN+ (St. Louis), NESN (Boston)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 101 ESPN St. Louis (St. Louis)
SiriusXM: 226
Betting Odds for Bruins at Blues
Spread: St. Louis -1.5
Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Check out the full game recap here.
- Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs has been named the next team governor, effective immediately. See all the details here.
- ICYMI: Boston signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension. Take a look at the information on the extension here.
Projected Lines: Bruins at Blues
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Blues:
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Pavel Buchnevich -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1