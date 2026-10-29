Bruins at Blues Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (9-3-1) finish up their two-game road trip as they take on the St. Louis Blues (5-6-1) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Thursday night.

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. So far this season, Swayman has played in 10 games and notched a 2.19 goals against average, a .921 save percentage, and a 7-2-1 record.

St. Louis will go with Joel Hofer in net. In 2026-27, Hofer has appeared in eight games and tallied a 2.40 goals against average, a .917 save percentage, and a 4-3-1 record.

The Bruins will also put defenseman Connor Clifton back into the lineup, replacing Frederic Brunet who is a healthy scratch.

“I think it's part of the process going with young players and especially with Brunet,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on the decision. “He’s done a really good job. Really good job. What we noticed the last two [and] three games, we kind of got stuck a little bit and yeah, we're just going to reset him. I think it's going to be good for him. It's just, again, it's part of the process and I believe in that and also we have a big roster too. So, we have some other guys that ready to go and Cliff [Clifton] is one of them.”

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Blues

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins injuries: none.

Blues injuries: Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (lower body).

Bruins at Blues Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues

When: Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 9- Bruins won 5-2

How to Watch Bruins at Blues

TV: STLNHL and BN+ (St. Louis), NESN (Boston)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 101 ESPN St. Louis (St. Louis)

SiriusXM: 226

Betting Odds for Bruins at Blues

Spread: St. Louis -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs has been named the next team governor, effective immediately. See all the details here.

ICYMI: Boston signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension. Take a look at the information on the extension here.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Blues

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Blues: Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Pavel Buchnevich -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki



Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek



Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

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