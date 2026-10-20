Bruins at Stars Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (7-2) finish their four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars (4-3-1) at American Airlines Center.

Boston is riding a five-game win streak into the matchup which includes a West Coast sweep against San Jose 6-3, Anaheim 4-2, and Los Angeles 4-1. The Bruins also beat Utah 6-1 and Philadelphia 5-1 during the stretch.

As for Dallas, the Stars have won their last two games against Colorado 3-2 in a shootout and Chicago 4-0.

The Bruins will be looking for a better outcome than the last time they played in Dallas when they lost 6-2 last season on Jan. 20.

“I really hope they remember the game here last year,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. “I really do. Because we got embarrassed here and we were going home too, so I think that's something. It was on us and hopefully we're going to have a better result than a year ago. But it's always a tough one. We are feeling good right now and playing against a really good hockey club over there. So, we're going to have our hands full so it's going to be a great night for us hopefully.”

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Stars

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha is expected to return to the lineup tonight after missing one game with an upper body injury.

Stars injuries: Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body).

Bruins at Stars Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 31- Bruins won 6-3

How to Watch Bruins at Stars

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM (Dallas)

SiriusXM: 247

Betting Odds for Bruins at Stars

Spread: Dallas -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins swept their West Coast trip with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gave an injury update on forward Pavel Zacha after practice on Monday afternoon. See what he had to say here.

After Boston’s game against the Stars, the team heads home for two games. Boston Bruins On SI’s Kim Rankin breaks it down here.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Stars

(via NHL.com)

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Stars: Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell



Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers



Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

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