Bruins Wrap Up Road Trip at Stars, Host Predators and Sharks

The Boston Bruins are slated to play three games this week.

First up, the Bruins will conclude their four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Stars are currently 4-3-1 on the season and are riding a two-game win streak. During the stretch, the Stars have picked up wins over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0.

Forward Mikko Rantanen leads Dallas in scoring with eight points on two goals and six assists while forwards Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, and Arttu Hyry as well as defenseman Miro Heiskanen are tied for the most goals with three.

After that, Boston returns to TD Garden for a two-game home stand with the first contest being against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The Predators have boasted a 3-2-3 record so far in 2026-27 and are coming off 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos leads the team with 10 points and is tied for the most goals with four alongside forwards Adam Edstrom and Ryan O’Reilly.

The Predators do not have a game this week until their matchup with the Bruins.

Boston wraps up the week and its small home stand with a game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

The Sharks are 4-3-1 on the season and most recently suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Forward Macklin Celebrini leads San Jose in points with 11, assists with eight, and is tied for most goals on the team with three alongside forward Will Smith.

The contest is the second time the Sharks and Bruins have met this season. The two squared off on Oct. 13 in San Jose where the Bruins won 6-3.

Leading up to the game, the Sharks will play road games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

In the NHL standings, the Bruins lead the Atlantic Division and are second in the Eastern Conference with 14 points.

On the Western side, the Stars, Predators, and Sharks all have nine points. Dallas ranks fifth in the Central Division and eighth in the conference while Nashville is slightly behind at sixth in the division and ninth in the conference.

The Sharks are fourth in the Pacific Division and 10th in the conference.

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