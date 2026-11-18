The Boston Bruins (13-7-1) travel to Detroit, Mich., to take on the Detroit Red Wings (8-10-3) on Wednesday night.

The Bruins are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. During the skid, Boston has suffered losses to the Montreal Canadiens 5-2, the Minnesota Wild 6-2, and most recently the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday night.

As for Detroit, the Red Wings are coming off a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Detroit.

The contest is the first of four games between the two teams. The Bruins and Red Wings will also play at Boston on Dec. 5 and Feb. 27, 2027, as well as in Detroit again on Jan. 9.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Red Wings

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins forward James Hagens will miss the game with a back injury.

Bruins at Red Wings Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 21- Bruins won 4-2

How to Watch Bruins at Red Wings

TV: TNT and HBOMax

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Bruins at Red Wings

Spread: Detroit -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Marco Sturm spoke to the media after the Bruins’ loss to the Kings on Tuesday night. See what he said here.

Wondering how some of the top Bruins prospects are doing across the globe? Boston Bruins On SI’s Cameron Pellegrino has you covered with the Bruins Prospect Report: First Quarter Check In.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Red Wings

TBD

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