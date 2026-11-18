The NHL continues its normal cadence with a smaller slate on Wednesday night.

The Original Six series continues with the Boston Bruins visiting the Montreal Canadiens, while the New Jersey Devils host the Montreal Canadiens in the two games at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the late time slot, it’s a battle between two beat-up teams as the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth face off.

The Bruins lost to the Kings last night, but the Oilers got a big win in Florida, and the Ducks-Blues game easily flew OVER the total for a profitable 2-1 night.

I have a pick on all three games in my NHL best bets on Wednesday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings UNDER 5.5 (+114)

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils OVER 6.5 (+110)

Colorado Avalanche (-105) at Utah Mammoth

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings UNDER 5.5 (+114)

The Bruins scored four goals during their three-game winless homestand, including that 3-0 loss to the Kings last night, and now head to Detroit for the second half of a back-to-back. Boston has hit a wall offensively, and the fatigue won’t help tonight.

What will help is that the Bruins started Michael DiPietro last night, giving Jeremy Swayman the start tonight. He’s looking to shake off a few rough outings against the Canadiens and Wild, and the Red Wings are a good opportunity to do just that.

Detroit has scored just 57 goals in 21 games, including two or fewer in five of its last six contests. Daniil Tarasov is coming off a 32-save shutout in Tampa Bay last time out as well.

This should be a low-scoring, grind-it-out type of game in Detroit tonight.

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils OVER 6.5 (+110)

I wanted to take the Devils to keep rolling along tonight at home, but this -170 moneyline price is simply too high. Instead, I’ll go with the OVER between two high-scoring teams at +110.

The Devils have scored 80 goals in 21 games, helping them to a 15-6 record to the OVER this season. They’ve gone OVER in each of their last two games, outscoring the Capitals 12-6 in their home-and-home set.

Connor Hellebuyck is a perfect 7-0-0 to start his Devils career, but he has allowed four goals twice, and three goals in one of his other starts.

Montreal is also 12-9 to the OVER this season, and should be able to create some offense after two unlucky one-goal efforts.

Colorado Avalanche (-105) at Utah Mammoth

The Avalanche are missing Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, and the Mammoth are without Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz. It’s a battle between two beat-up squads, but I still think the Avalanche are the better team.

Missing their two stars didn’t matter too much over the weekend, as the Avs got a 4-1 win in Montreal on Saturday night. Colorado has now gone 3-0-1 in its last four games after losing two straight.

Meanwhile, the Mammoth have lost six games in a row, including as -340 home favorites against the Canucks on Monday night. I have to back the Avalanche here as slight road underdogs.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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