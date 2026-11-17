There’s something about an 11-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday nights, it seems. There will once again be 22 teams in action on Tuesday, including some key matchups to watch.

The Edmonton Oilers visit the Florida Panthers in a two-time Stanley Cup rematch, with the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in a battle between struggling Original Six squads. A Western Conference showdown between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights headlines the later timeslot.

I’m targeting a home favorite, a road underdog, and a high-scoring game in St. Louis for my NHL best bets on Tuesday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (-155) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (+100) at Florida Panthers

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues OVER 6.5 (-102)

Boston Bruins (-155) vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Bruins have lost their last two games, but they came against two tough opponents in the Canadiens and Wild. They’ve now had two days off to prepare for a much easier opponent tonight.

The Kings have lost four in a row and five of their last six games with that lone win coming against the Sharks. They’ve lost to the Sabres, Penguins, Predators, Islanders, and Flames since Halloween.

Los Angeles is just 5-11-2 on the season while Boston still boasts a 13-6-1 record, and the Bruins are 8-3-0 at home. They also got a 4-1 win in Los Angeles back on Oct. 17.

Edmonton Oilers (+100) at Florida Panthers

This matchup still means something for the Oilers, who lost to the Panthers in two straight Stanley Cup Finals before this past season. They’re off to a terrific 16-3-3 start, including 9-0-1 on the road thus far.

Connor McDavid is leading the way offensively, but the whole team is buying in defensively, and the Oilers are finally getting some decent goaltending. They’ve now won five games in a row after taking both halves of a back-to-back in Toronto and Philadelphia this weekend.

Florida also had a back-to-back this weekend, winning in St. Louis before losing in overtime to the Stars in Dallas. The Panthers are back at home for their third game in four nights, which is a spot I usually like to fade anyway, and they have three days off after this one.

I don’t think Edmonton should be the underdog tonight in Florida.

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues OVER 6.5 (-102)

The Ducks have gone OVER the total in 14 of their 21 games this season, including two straight and in 10 of their last 11 contests. Their goaltending has been shaky, and their offense has been lighting up the scoreboard.

The Blues trend the other way, going 11-9 to the UNDER, but tonight is a good spot for a higher-scoring game. Anaheim’s open style of hockey will help, as will the Ducks’ plan to possibly start Ville Husso again tonight.

On the St. Louis side, we could very well see Jordan Binnington (1-3-1, 4.27 GAA, .851 SV%) in net instead of Joel Hofer (8-6-1, 2.28 GAA, .921 SV%) as the latter has started the last four games for the Blues. Even if it is Hofer between the pipes, he allowed four to Florida last time out, and the Ducks are capable of the same.

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