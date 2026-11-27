Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak exited the Bruins’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period with a lower-body injury.

After a face-off late in the frame, Pastrnak skated around for a moment, then headed to the bench and went down the tunnel. It was a non-contact injury.

David Pastrnak went down the tunnel following this sequence in the 1st ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2xZcJYPEdl — NESN (@NESN) November 27, 2026

The Bruins gave an update via social media during the first intermission.

“UPDATE: David Pastrnak (lower body) is unlikely to return to today's game,” said the Bruins via X.

UPDATE: David Pastrnak (lower body) is unlikely to return to today's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 27, 2026

So far this season, the Bruins captain has played in 25 games and tallied 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points.

Boston Bruins On SI will update this story as more information becomes available.

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