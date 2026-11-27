Bruins Forward David Pastrnak Exits Game vs. Maple Leafs With Injury
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Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak exited the Bruins’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period with a lower-body injury.
After a face-off late in the frame, Pastrnak skated around for a moment, then headed to the bench and went down the tunnel. It was a non-contact injury.
The Bruins gave an update via social media during the first intermission.
“UPDATE: David Pastrnak (lower body) is unlikely to return to today's game,” said the Bruins via X.
So far this season, the Bruins captain has played in 25 games and tallied 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points.
Boston Bruins On SI will update this story as more information becomes available.
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1