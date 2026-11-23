Bruins Host Three Canadian Teams to Wrap Up November Slate
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The Boston Bruins continue their six-game home stand this week by hosting three Canadian teams.
This week’s slate of Bruins games starts on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
Currently, the Jets are sitting at 11-9-4 on the season and are seventh in the Central Division and ninth in the Western Conference with 26 points.
Winnipeg has lost two of its last three games, the first a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators and the other a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The team’s lone win in the stretch was to the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.
The game marks the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. In the first meeting on Oct. 2, the Bruins defeated the Jets 4-3 in overtime in Winnipeg.
After the matchup with the Jets, the Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon.
Toronto has struggled in the month of November. The Maple Leafs are sitting in last place (eighth) in the Atlantic Division and 14th in the Eastern Conference with 19 points and a 8-14-3 record.
The Maple Leafs have yet to win a game this month. The team’s last win was on Oct. 31 against the Vancouver Canucks 4-2.
During the stretch, Toronto has suffered losses to the Utah Mammoth 3-2, the Montreal Canadiens 4-2, the New Jersey Devils 4-0, the Colorado Avalanche 6-3, the Minnesota Wild 5-2, the Edmonton Oilers 1-0, the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3, the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.
The contest is the first of four between the two rivals. The Bruins and Maple Leafs will play in Boston on Jan. 30, 2027, and in Toronto on Feb. 10 and April 5.
Boston wraps up its week and November slate when it takes on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday evening.
Similarly to the Maple Leafs, the Canucks have also struggled to start the 2026-27 season.
Vancouver, which is 6-19-1, is in last place in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference (16th) with 13 points.
The Canucks are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks, however have won three of their last five games.
In that time frame, Vancouver has recorded wins over the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3, the Utah Mammoth 3-2, and the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout while the team’s losses were to the Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken 5-1.
The game is the first of two between Boston and Vancouver. They will also play in Vancouver on Feb. 21.
Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:
September 2026
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)
October
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)
3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)
4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)
5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)
6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)
7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)
8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)
9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)
10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars (L 3-2 OT)
11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators (W 6-0)
12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks (W 6-4)
13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes (L 2-1)
14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues (L 4-1)
15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks (W 5-4 OT)
November
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights (W 3-2 SO)
17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins (W 6-2)
18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers (W 4-1)
19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens (L 5-2)
20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild (L 6-2)
21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings (L 3-0)
22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings (W 4-1)
23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals (W 7-5)
24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets
25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks
December
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers
30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils
32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers
34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues
35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils
36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders
38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers
January 2027
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks
42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes
47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers
49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche
51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights
52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth
53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
February
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks
59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames
60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers
61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks
62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken
63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings
March
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers
66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins
68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken
69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames
72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators
75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators
77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
April
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres
80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres
83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1