The Boston Bruins continue their six-game home stand this week by hosting three Canadian teams.

This week’s slate of Bruins games starts on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Currently, the Jets are sitting at 11-9-4 on the season and are seventh in the Central Division and ninth in the Western Conference with 26 points.

Winnipeg has lost two of its last three games, the first a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators and the other a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The team’s lone win in the stretch was to the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

The game marks the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. In the first meeting on Oct. 2, the Bruins defeated the Jets 4-3 in overtime in Winnipeg.

After the matchup with the Jets, the Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon.

Toronto has struggled in the month of November. The Maple Leafs are sitting in last place (eighth) in the Atlantic Division and 14th in the Eastern Conference with 19 points and a 8-14-3 record.

The Maple Leafs have yet to win a game this month. The team’s last win was on Oct. 31 against the Vancouver Canucks 4-2.

During the stretch, Toronto has suffered losses to the Utah Mammoth 3-2, the Montreal Canadiens 4-2, the New Jersey Devils 4-0, the Colorado Avalanche 6-3, the Minnesota Wild 5-2, the Edmonton Oilers 1-0, the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3, the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

The contest is the first of four between the two rivals. The Bruins and Maple Leafs will play in Boston on Jan. 30, 2027, and in Toronto on Feb. 10 and April 5.

Boston wraps up its week and November slate when it takes on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday evening.

Similarly to the Maple Leafs, the Canucks have also struggled to start the 2026-27 season.

Vancouver, which is 6-19-1, is in last place in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference (16th) with 13 points.

The Canucks are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks, however have won three of their last five games.

In that time frame, Vancouver has recorded wins over the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3, the Utah Mammoth 3-2, and the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout while the team’s losses were to the Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken 5-1.

The game is the first of two between Boston and Vancouver. They will also play in Vancouver on Feb. 21.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)

3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)

4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)

5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)

6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)

7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)

8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)

9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)

10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars (L 3-2 OT)

11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators (W 6-0)

12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks (W 6-4)

13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes (L 2-1)

14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues (L 4-1)

15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks (W 5-4 OT)

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights (W 3-2 SO)

17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins (W 6-2)

18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers (W 4-1)

19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens (L 5-2)

20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild (L 6-2)

21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings (L 3-0)

22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings (W 4-1)

23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals (W 7-5)

24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets

25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche

28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers

30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils

32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers

34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues

35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils

36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders

38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils

40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks

42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets

43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes

47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars

48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers

49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche

51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights

52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth

53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks

59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames

60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers

61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks

62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken

63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals

64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers

66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins

68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken

69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames

72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers

74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators

75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators

77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals

78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres

80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers

84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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